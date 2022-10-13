Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If haunted houses and hayrides just aren’t scary enough for you, then check out The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, featuring performances, vendors and panels centered around the bizarre and supernatural. Plus, there’s plenty of Fall-themed food and beverage events, such as Thief Wine Shop & Bar’s Fall Grand Tasting event at the Milwaukee Public Market, or the Milwaukee Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest that will take place on Water Street. And, being Wisconsin, there will be a festival dedicated to the cheese curd this weekend.

October 15-16: Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

Celebrate Wisconsin ghosts, urban legends and cryptids at the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference. Each day is packed full of performances, panels and vendors, all themed around paranormal activity. An official after party, hosted by Gothsconsin, will take place at X-Ray Arcade starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15. For a complete list of vendors, panels, presentations and performances, click here. The event is free to attend, but registration is still required.

Sample from over 100 wines at Thief Wine’s Fall Grand Tasting event at the Milwaukee Public Market. Thief Wine has curated a selection of wines from all over the world, which will be accompanied by light hors d’oeurves and live music. Most wines will be in the $15 to $65 price range, and Thief promises high-value artisanal selections not found in other wine tasting events. One ticket grants unlimited tasting and a Riedel glass to take home. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $85. To purchase tickets, click here.

October 15: Milwaukee Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

If you’re looking for an event that will satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than the Milwaukee Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest. Featuring three bars and restaurants, the Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest promises free doughnuts and drink specials for all who attend. Attendees will find such doughnut options as Strawberry Frosted, Cream Cheese, Honey Dipped, Blueberry and Chocolate Long John. Participating bars include Brothers Bar & Grill, Red Rock Saloon and McGillycuddy’s. This is a ticketed event, with ticket prices ranging from $20 to $26.99. One ticket grants the ticket holder access to drink specials as well as two free doughnuts. For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

October 15: Curd Fest 2022

Culver’s recently brought back its infamous Curder Burger – a butter burger topped with a patty-sized cheese curd. But Wisconsin’s favorite fast-food chain isn’t the only establishment with cheese curds on the mind. Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is bringing back Curd Fest, celebrating National Cheesecurd Day in the Deer District. The event will feature a 0.5 mile run/walk around the Fiserv Forum, as well as cheese curd samples from vendors like Lakefront Brewery, Crafty Cow and The Cluckery Food Truck. Sarah Kaufmann, AKA The Cheese Lady, will be carving a 40-pound block of cheese, and polka music will be provided by the Michael Schneider Band. Curd Fest will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets to the event range from $20 to $45. For more information on tickets, click here.

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation and King Drive BID are putting on the inaugural Harvest Art Fair – a free event that promises plenty of art-themed activities and vendors. Harvest Art Fair will also feature raffles, food, live music and games. The family-friendly event will be set up at the King Commerce Center Parking Lot at 2745 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Dr.

October 16: 414Flea

414Flea, a curated vintage and goods market, is popping up at Zocalo Food Park. Shop from over 40 vendors and enjoy a bite to eat from the various food trucks stationed at the park. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with live music taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 414Flea is free to attend, and cash is recommended for those interested in purchasing goods.