Mad Chicken Planned for Northwest Side

The fast-casual chicken restaurant would open third Milwaukee location near 78th and Capitol Dr.

Mad Chicken plans to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location near 76th and Capitol.

The fast-casual restaurant offers chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls, plus a variety of sides.

Ownersandfirst launched Mad Chicken in 2020 with a flagship location at 2045 E. North Ave. The fast-growing chain now has eight locations throughout Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. A ninth is planned at 7818 W. Capitol Dr. and could open by the end of the month, according to Mutlaq. The newest location will have an additional co-owner,

Mad Chicken formerly operated at Mayfair Mall, Southridge Mall, Fox River Mall in Appleton and Main Place Mall in Santa Ana, CA.

The new location will have the same menu as the other Mad Chicken restaurants, said Mutlaq, who also owns a Mr. Softee ice cream truck. He told Urban Milwaukee that the new location, a former Denny’s restaurant, appealed to him because the area is busy, which makes for good business.

Hot chicken has become a hot commodity as of late, with various chains vying for a place in the Milwaukee market and beyond. Although Mad Chicken is not unique in its poultry-centered menu, the restaurant touts its use of “unprocessed ingredients” and “all-natural, never frozen, hormone, and antibiotic-free” chicken.

Mad Chicken offers dine-in service as well as catering and delivery.

The 5,062-square-foot building also contains Capitol Dealz, a tobacco shop. City records indicate that another restaurant, Crazy Chicken, intended to move into the space in 2021, but Mutlaq confirmed that he and his partners acquired the business to operate as Mad Chicken.

Mutlaq said that he is waiting on a sign for the business and a few other supplies, but expects to open by the end of October. After that, the restaurant would be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second Milwaukee location opened in 2021 at 2735 W. Oklahoma Ave.