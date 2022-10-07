The Bridgewater Modern Grill Announces Grand Opening Date

The restaurant will donate 10% of proceeds to local nonprofits for first two days.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill, a new restaurant from Benson’s Restaurant Group, will open its doors to the public Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The restaurant is located along the Kinnickinnic River in the River One development at 2011 S. 1st St.

Grand opening festivities will see the restaurant’s 245-foot-long patio transform into a “fall fest,” featuring lawn games and live music. A professionally-carved pumpkin display in the shape of an anchor will be the centerpiece of the outdoor space.

Each reservation during the opening week will include a complimentary Bridgewater lap blanket, while supplies last.

“We’ve created an experience unlike any other in the area, and are excited to debut it to our friends, neighbors and community,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group in a statement. “The Bridgewater is ideal for special occasions and everyday celebrations alike, and we’re partnering with amazing organizations for opening week to welcome the community into the space and toast to fantastic food, drinks and company while benefiting these nonprofits.”

The restaurant will also partner with local nonprofits during opening week. Bay View Community Center‘s food pantry will receive 10% of proceeds from opening day, Oct. 25. The following day, Oct. 26, the restaurant will donate 10% of proceeds to United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) “to support the organization’s 47 local performing arts member groups, shaping diverse and vibrant culture for all,” the release said.

“We’re excited to welcome The Bridgewater Modern Grill to our backyard, and we are so pleased to be partnering with the restaurant on this Give-Back Night during a time of increased need for our organization and Food Pantry,” said Chad VanDierendonck , food pantry director at Bay View Community Center, in a statement. “We thank The Bridgewater team and the public who will turn out for the event as they will greatly help us further our mission to address food insecurity.”

Bridgewater’s menu centers on the restaurant’s custom, oak-fed Jade Grill, while incorporating locally-sourced ingredients from Rocket Baby Bakery, Hundred Acre Farms, BelGioioso Cheese, Greige Patisserie, Mushroom Mike, Valentine Coffee Roasters, Best Burn Firewood, Strauss Meats, Great Lakes Distillery, Eagle Park Brewing Company and others, according to an August news release.

On the menu, guests can expect wood-fired meats including veal tenderloin with smoked wild mushrooms and sherry reduction, or the pulled duck tostada, with duck barbacoa, ancho chili, avocado puree, yellow pico, cotija, radish and lime atop a crispy tortilla. Hearty salads include an ancient grain option with miso sweet potato puree, charred onion, snap peas, wild mushroom, avocado and cilantro pumpkin pesto.

Steve Gustafson will lead the kitchen in partnership with Benson’s corporate executive chef Alex Sazama.

The 6,000-square-foot main dining room seats 165, including a 30-person private dining room and booths with a view of the restaurant’s open kitchen. For the outdoor part of the restaurant, an 80-seat patio features soft seating, fire tables and an indoor-outdoor bar with cocktail service. Even as patio season comes to a close, the Bridgewater’s three-season heated patio will allow guests to dine al fresco for at least another month after its opening.

A lawn overlooking the new riverwalk segment includes 1,300 square feet of space and can hold up to 100 people for outdoor activities and private events.

Rik Acken will act as the general manager for the new restaurant, which is located at the ground level of the new Tribute Apartments in the River One development. The restaurant has been in the works since January and is part of a $100 million redevelopment project led by Michels Corp. in the northwest corner of the Bay View neighborhood. The project has seen the rise of an eight-story office building and the five-story, 95-unit Tribute Apartments. Retail shops, more office buildings, a hotel and an underground parking garage are also planned for the six-acre site.

Bridgewater will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To book a reservation for Give Back Night or grand opening festivities, or to apply for a position, visit the Bridgewater Modern Grill website.

Other Benson restaurants include AJ Bombers, Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack and Onesto.

