It’s now spooky season, which means the pumpkin patches and haunted houses are open for business. But if you’re looking for other things to occupy your time with, there’s plenty going on in Milwaukee this weekend. The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is wrapping up its run with its final two days, featuring performances at The Laughing Tap and Shank Hall. Totally Rad Vintage Fest is coming to town, presenting a great opportunity to pick up some new flannels for the fall weather. And speaking of fall weather, if your favorite way to warm up is with a bowl of soup, check out Empty Bowls, an event that raises money for Milwaukee’s food pantries by selling hand-made bowls and soup.

October 8-9: Milwaukee Comedy Festival

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is celebrating 17 years of laughs with just over a week of performances. While the festival began on October 2, there’s still time to catch the final three days. On October 8, catch a variety of comedy events running from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Laughing Tap. On October 9, The Hangover Show will kick things off at 2 p.m., followed by the MCF Sunday Funday event at 4 p.m. – both at The Laughing Tap. For the grand finale, catch a performance by Laurie Kilmartin at 7 p.m. at Shank Hall. Click here for more info.

Flannel Fest returns The Cooperage, featuring live music, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment and more. Catch more than 10 live acts, including performances by Chris Porterfield, Collections of Colonies of Bees and Dramatic Lovers. Local vendors will set up shop, including a tattoo booth featuring Red Beard from Goodland Tattoo, and a Hoan Bridge light show will take place once the sun sets. The event is free to attend and will begin at 2 p.m. Click here for more info.

October 8: Enlightened Brewing Fall Block Party

Enlightened Brewing is throwing its last block party of the year, featuring specialty beers, smoked meats from Sweet Smoke BBQ, snacks from Creme de Liqueur and Happy Joy Candy Floss and live music. The party will run from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

October 8: Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Totally Rad Vintage Fest is stopping in Milwaukee, bringing with it collectibles from the 80’s, 90’s and Y2K decades. Over 80 vendors selling vintage wares will set up shop, and the event will feature vintage arcade machines as well as throwback music spun by DJs. Totally Rad Vintage Fest will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $8 to $25. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free. For ticket pricing info and to purchase tickets, click here.

October 8: Shorewood Fish & Feather Festival

Celebrate the changing of the seasons down by the Milwaukee River at the Shorewood Fish & Feather Festival, an event featuring food, live music and huge salmon swimming upstream for spawning season. Trout Unlimited will be on site, demonstrating fly fishing, and attendees are encouraged to wade in the river as the salmon swim. There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities such as face painting and bee house making. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s officially soup season, and what better way to celebrate that fact than to also help those in need. Empty Bowls, an event that will take place at the Deer District’s beer garden, features over 1000 hand-made one-of-a-kind bowls for sale. With the purchase of a bowl, guests will get a free soup sample. All proceeds go towards supporting Milwaukee’s food pantry network. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. Click here for more information.

October 9: The Mars Volta at The Rave

Everyone’s favorite experimental rock band has returned from a ten-year hiatus with a new album. The Mars Volta will perform at The Rave, featuring an opening performance by Teri Gender Bender. The show will begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.