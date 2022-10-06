Dawg City Joining North Avenue Market

Chicago-style hot dogs will soon be available at the westside food hall.

Dawg City, a Milwaukee business specializing in East Coast and Chicago style hot dogs, is set to join North Avenue Market later this fall.

The food and retail hall opened in September at 5900 W. North Ave.

and his wife,, would open the business at stall 103, just north of Bittercube . The Hughes’ are currently “at the mercy of the paperwork,” according to Ken Hughes, but are aiming to open in early to mid-November.

Earlier this year, the husband and wife team opened the first Dawg City location at 3rd Street Market Hall. The new addition will keep the same menu, said Ken.

Offerings at Dawg City include a lineup of 100% beef hot dogs, sausages and brats with a variety of toppings, as well as nachos, fries, onion rings, cheese curds and funnel cake fries.

Ken said the growing business found its sweet spot as a food hall vendor.

“The market hall style of things seems to be trending…I know other cities have been doing it for years, and so you kind of gotta go with the trend and kind of ride the wave, sort of fly high,” he said in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.

Ken Hughes said he and his wife live close to the westside food hall, and expect the location to bring together people from different neighborhoods.

“We can attract some of the east Tosa crowd along with the Milwaukee crowd,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a crossroad of several things.”

The couple previously stated a goal to hire local youth and young adults to work at the restaurant, and the new location will be no different, said Ken.

“We’re happy to be expanding and going into a vibrant neighborhood,” he added.

North Avenue Market had its grand opening Sept. 28 in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood, near the city’s border with Wauwatosa. The food and retail hall has nine vendors, not including Dawg City. There are also dedicated areas for retail, co-working and conference space, plus a stage and event venue. The two-level, 10,232-square-foot space can seat up to 150 guests with additional lower-level and outdoor seating.

North Avenue Market is open Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.