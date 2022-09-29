Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’ve been itching to get a tattoo or can’t wait to dive into the Halloween spirit, then this weekend has some events for you. The Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival will take over the Wisconsin Center, with artists from all over the country showing off their craft. Then Bitchcraft Fair will call all witches, wizards and sorcerers to an event filled with oddities and curiosities. Also, Radio Milwaukee is celebrating its 15th birthday with a party, and Bay View Gallery Night will fill local businesses with art.

September 30-October 2: Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Is there a tattoo you’ve been thinking about getting but haven’t pulled the trigger on yet? Or maybe you want a tattoo, but just need some inspiration for a design? Check out the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival – a convention that sees tattoo artists and enthusiasts from all over the country gather to show off their work and compete for awards. Tickets to the festival are $20 for one day, or $40 for a three-day pass. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Bay View Gallery Night returns this weekend. The volunteer-run event will see various businesses around Bay View will serve as venues for hosting local arts, crafts and music. To check out a full list of participating businesses and what you can expect to find there, click here.

October 1: Radio Milwaukee’s 15th Birthday Party

Radio Milwaukee is celebrating 15 years of promoting local music on the airwaves. The birthday party will feature food and beverages from food trucks, interactive entertainment and live music including performances from You Win !!!, Kia Rap Princess and Gego y Nony. The party will also feature DJ sets from Radio Milwaukee’s specialty programs. The celebration is free to the public and will begin at 4 p.m.

October 1: Blocktoberfest 2022

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is partnering up with Station No. 6 for Blocktoberfest – a West Allis block party filled with live music, food, craft vendors and family-friendly activities. There will be a pie eating contest and plenty of Oktoberfest beer to go around. The event will begin at 12 p.m. at the Blocks of Becher and run until 8 p.m.

October 2: Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

Getting drunk and shopping – a dangerous combination, but fun! Check out the Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop, an event that will see breweries teaming up with over 55 local vendors. Participating breweries include Great Lakes Distillery, MobCraft Beer, Broken Bat Brewery and Indeed Brewing Company. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m.

For fans of the occult, the bizarre and the witchy – Bitchcraft Fair will see local artisans and curators gather at the Wisconsin Center to sell their wares. There will be costumes, plenty of magic and witch-themed cocktails. Children ages 10 and under are admitted for free, and will receive a candy bag for trick-or-treating throughout the event. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

October 2: Brady Street Pet Parade & Art Walk

The Brady Street Art Walk was postponed a few weeks ago due to weather, so now Sunday will be a double decker – the art walk will take place at the same time as the popular Brady Street Pet Parade. Witness the Blessing of the Pets at St. Rita’s Church, and watch as the best fluffy boys and girls parade their way down Brady St. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the parade starting at 1 p.m.