Evers and Barnes say they will honor November results. Michels and Johnson refuse to say.

Across the nation Republican candidates running for election in November are following in the footsteps of Donald Trump, who refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, though he lost by more than seven million votes and gained less than 44% of the Electoral College vote.

“When asked, six Trump-backed Republican nominees for governor and the Senate in midterm battlegrounds would not commit to accepting this year’s election results, and another six Republicans ignored or declined to answer a question about embracing the November outcome,” a New York Times story reported. “All of them, along with many other G.O.P. candidates, have pre-emptively cast doubt on how their states count votes.”

That includes, the Republican businessman running for governor in Wisconsin, and incumbent U.S. Senator. Both did not respond to “repeated requests” from the newspaper as to whether they will accept the results of the November election.

Both have also declined to respond to a request for comment on this issue from Urban Milwaukee.

By contrast their opponents both told Urban Milwaukee they would accept the election results.

“I will commit to accepting the result of the election and it’s shameful that Ron Johnson won’t do the same,” said Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

As for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, his spokesperson Sam Roecker said, “Gov. Evers trusts Wisconsin election officials and will accept the results of the 2022 election.”

Roecker notes that Evers responded directly to this question last week in an interview with Matt Smith on WISN-TV:

“Will you accept the results of the election?” Smith asked.

“Of course I will,” Evers said.

Both Johnson and Michels have cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election. Johnson’s staff tried to send a slate of fake electors from Wisconsin to Vice-President Mike Pence, who was being pressured by Trump to refuse to accept the election results. Johnson has urged the Republican-run Legislature to disband the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and take over the oversight of elections.

Michels has claimed there “certainly was voter fraud” in 2020, while providing no evidence of this and has not ruled out an effort to decertify the results of the election should he become governor. He has also proposed replacing the Elections Commission with a board of representatives from the state’s congressional districts. which would mean Republicans would gain control over elections.

“Every time a Republican candidate like Tim Michels embraces radical and untrue conspiracy theories about our elections, it undermines the very foundation of our democracy and erodes trust in our election system,” Roecker said. “Our leaders should be fighting to strengthen our democracy, not dismantle it. Governor Evers is committed to making sure every eligible voter is able to participate in the democratic process and trusts that state and local election officials will once again deliver accurate results in the 2022 election.”