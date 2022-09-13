Board Considers Abortion Rights Proposal
After protests at his home, Sup. Rolland pushes resolution asking county lobbyists to advocate for state abortion law.
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution calling upon the State of Wisconsin to protect access to abortions in the state.
Wisconsin has an 1849 law banning abortion that became law when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established a right to abortion, though there is some confusion about this, as Gov. Tony Evers and state Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit against state legislative leaders — all Republicans — arguing the 1849 law cannot be enforced because of later, post-Roe state laws accommodating abortion that were passed.
The county board resolution, authored by Supervisor Shawn Rolland calls on the state “to protect abortion care as the right to choose” and also authorizes the county’s lobbyists to communicate the demand to the governor, state policymakers and to support legislation to provide such protection. It also asks the lobbyists to request that the resolution become part of the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) legislative platform.
“I believe in choice, and so do people all across Wisconsin,” Rolland said to the board’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee on Monday. He referenced the Marquette University Law School Poll that found a majority of Wisconsin residents support access to abortion.
Rolland caught heat for voting against a non-binding referendum proposed for the November election ballot in Milwaukee County that would have asked voters, “Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?” The proposal was defeated by the full county board in July. In August, a protest was held outside of Rolland’s house.
The group that picketed outside of Rolland’s home helped formulate the new resolution — which does not include a ballot referendum but authorizes county lobbyists to push for state legislation legalizing abortion — through discussions with Rolland, Clancy and Sup. Liz Sumner.
The resolution with Clancy’s amendment failed to pass at committee. Sup. Steve Taylor voted against it and Sup. Kathleen Vincent abstained. Sup. Felesia Martin was not present at the meeting, and with only Clancy and Committee Chair Sequanna Taylor voting in favor, the result was a tie vote, so the amendment didn’t pass. (Rolland does not serve on the committee.)
Rolland’s original amendment was then moved to a vote by Clancy, who said he planned to reintroduce his amendment at the full board meeting, and it also failed to pass the committee on the same vote. It will go before the full board at the end of the month without a recommendation from committee.
