Plus: Celebrate Mexican Independence, take in TosaFest, vote for the best taco in Milwaukee and more.

Football season is here and pumpkin spice is back on the menu – it’s beginning to feel a lot like fall. But there are still plenty of outdoor events to check out this weekend. The Great Riverwest Fall Rummage Sale & Flea Market will feature over 150 vendors outside of Art Bar and Wonderland Diner. TosaFest will block off the streets of Wauwatosa Village, featuring live music, beer gardens and street vendors. And if you like tacos, try some of the best that the city has to offer and then vote for your favorite at Taco Fest.

September 9-10: TosaFest

TosaFest will take over the streets of Wauwatosa Village, filling the area with live music, beer and vendors. There will be three live music stages and three beer gardens and the State Street Food Court. There will also be a KidsFest event with family-friendly activities. For a complete list of scheduled acts and events, click here.

September 9: Harvest Block Party & Pumpkin Spirit Release

Great Lakes Distillery is celebrating the release of its Pumpkin Spirit with a block party. The event will feature live music from the Whiskey Belles and Jesse Voekler, and food from Galley and EZ Tiki. The distillery will be serving seasonal cocktails featuring their Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit Batch 13, Brightonwoods Apple Brandy and Good Land Cranberry Liqueur. Lakefront Brewery will be on deck serving beer. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

September 10: The Great Riverwest Fall Rummage Sale & Flea Market

Over 150 vendors will set up shop outside of Art Bar and Wonderland Diner for the Great Riverwest Fall Rummage Sale & Flea Market. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., shop anything from ceramics to clothing, from vintage media to paintings and more. There will be food trucks, live music and a sidewalk bar outside Art Bar slinging bloody marys.

September 10: Taco Fest

Tacos – everybody loves them. But which taco is your favorite? Sample from Milwaukee’s best taco joints and vote on which one is your favorite at the Henry Maier Festival park. Taco Fest will feature Mondo Lucha! wrestling performances, a chihuahua beauty pageant and plenty of tacos. General admission to the event is $25 and includes four taco tickets. VIP admission is $50 and gives you access to the tacos and hour earlier, 10 taco tickets and a free drink. Click here for more information.

September 10: Mexican Independence Day Festival

Umos is throwing a Mexican Independence Day Festival, featuring live music, entertainment, food and plenty of family-friendly activities. The festival, which will take place at the UMOS (2701 S. Chase Ave.), will feature performances by singer Helen Ochoa and Banda Konkistador, as well as a Lucha Libres wrestling show. There will be clowns, dancing and other festivities running from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for additional info.

September 11: Milwaukee Record Halftime Show

It’s finally football season, which also marks the return of Milwaukee Record’s Halftime Show. Every time the Packers play, Milwaukee Record will host a halftime show at Cactus Club, where a local band will perform during the 15 minute halftime. For the first Halftime Show, Jon Henry will perform. The event features deals on Miller High Life, Miller Lite and Rehorst Vodka Bloody Marys. The game begins at 3:25 p.m.