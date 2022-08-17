Southside Dining Week A Global Affair

Event returns in September for its second installment, highlights international cuisine, 31 different restaurants.

More than 30 restaurants are set to participate in this year’s Southside Dining Week, scheduled for mid-September.

North Shore Bank is presenting Southside Dining Week for a second year, following its inaugural installment in 2021.

The event will highlight international cuisine in Milwaukee’s southside neighborhoods from Sept. 17 to 24. A lineup of 31 restaurants will offer $15 signature meals for the week.

A Live Band Brunch will kick off the week-long festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zócalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St.

Attendees can expect live music performances, an interactive photo booth, food trucks and free ice cream and churros for the first 50 guests. Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP via Facebook for the event.

New this year, 88nine Radio Milwaukee will host a midweek discussion of food and culture in Milwaukee. Tarik Moody of 88nine will join panelists Emerald Mills of Diverse Dining and Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, Arthur Ircink of Wisconsin Foodie and Edible Milwaukee and representatives from participating southside restaurants in a discussion about how the food we eat connects us to one another and the world.

Complimentary food and beverage samples will be provided during the conversation, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Radio 88nine Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

A lineup of 31 participating restaurants includes MobCraft Beer, Screaming Tuna, Zócalo, El Atoron, Hot Box Pizza, AsianRican Foods, Tres Hermanos, Fiesta Cafe, La Casa de Alberto, Vientiane Noodle Shop, Orenda Cafe, Scratch Ice Cream, Mazorca Tacos, Tsunami, Gyro Palace, Tacos Los Gemelos, Cafe el Sol, McKiernan’s Irish Pub, El Tlaxcalteca Restaurant, Steny’s Tavern & Grill, El Tucanazo Taqueria y Mariscos, Guadalajara Restaurant, Cielito Lindo, Taqueria Los Comales, Los Tres Amigos, Modern Maki,

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe, Anytime Arepa, Ruby’s Bagels, Black Sheep and Brew’d Burger Shop.

AsianRican Foods is one of several new participating restaurants this year. The fusion restaurant recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in June after getting its start as a pop-up.

Organizers say that more restaurants will be announced leading up the the event.

Southside Dining week directly follows Downtown Dining Week, which is scheduled for Sept. 8 to 15. Similar to the downtown event, Southside Dining week will include a series of giveaways.

North Shore Bank, the event’s main sponsor, will provide a $5 statement credit to its customers when they spend $15 or more at participating restaurants with their North Shore Bank Debit Mastercard. Attendees who RSVP to one or both of the featured events will be entered to win a $100 in gift cards to participating Southside Dining Week restaurants.

For more information, to RSVP for a featured event or to sign up as a participating restaurant, visit the Southside Dining Week website.