Council Gives First Approval to New Youth Prison Site
But promises substantial time remains for formal public comment.
The Milwaukee Common Council took the first step toward approving a Milwaukee-based replacement for the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison facilities that are located more than 200 miles from the city.
Governor Tony Evers announced an agreement Tuesday to build a new “Type 1” justice facility on a dead-end street on Milwaukee’s Far Northwest Side. The facility is used to house youth convicted of “Serious Juvenile Offender” offenses.
There was no public comment taken, nor did the council members offer much of their own.
The only two individuals to speak on the matter were Robert Bauman and Marina Dimitrijevic, each of whom said the vote in front of the council was procedural and that opportunities for public comment were coming.
“Our intended action today is merely for the purpose of satisfying a statutory requirement,” said Bauman. “Our approval today does not circumvent or overrule or override the normal process of a zoning change.”
A zoning change will be necessary to build the facility, with formal public hearings required before the City Plan Commission and Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. The Wisconsin State Legislature also needs to conduct further votes on the matter.
“There will be plenty of opportunity for the public to be continue to be able to weigh in,” said Dimitrijevic.
“We have received many comments,” said Dimitrivjevic, but she encouraged people to continue to submit them.
The council voted 11-0 to approve the measure. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs arrived at the end of the vote, but was listed as excused on the vote.
The new facility would be built at 7930 W. Clinton Ave., a 6.6-acre site located southwest of the intersection of N. 76th St. and W. Calumet Rd.
The new Milwaukee site is currently owned by an affiliate of Poblocki Paving, but Evers announced that the Department of Administration has reached an agreement to purchase the property. It contains an approximately 20,000-square-foot warehouse currently and is assessed for $537,900.
Why A Replacement?
The need to replace the “Type 1” justice facilities became headline news when a law enforcement raid of the facilities in 2015 revealed that a federal probe into conditions at the facilities was underway. The Wisconsin State Legislature approved a replacement framework in 2018, but has yet to provide full funding to move those plans forward.
Evers signed a bipartisan proposal into law in April that provides $41.8 million to build the replacement. The state has already paid more than $25 million in legal fees and settlements as a result of the conditions at the existing facilities.
The state had most recently considered upgrading the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center, 2825 N. 30th St., into a “Type 1” facility, but multiple local stakeholders objected to that proposal. That followed failures to advance other sites in Milwaukee. In the press release, Evers said that multiple stakeholders suggested the Clinton Avenue site.
The Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls are both located in Irma, between Wausau and Tomahawk. In addition to the three-hour drive from Milwaukee, local officials have had to deal with rising costs of incarcerating youth at the facility. At the current rate, it costs Milwaukee County more than $420,000 per year to have a young person incarcerated at the facility because a number of other counties no longer send youth there and the population has dropped.
The council resolution says that more than half of the inmates are from Milwaukee.
Southern Wisconsin juvenile male offenders were previously housed at the Ethan Allen School for Boys in the Town of Delafield, but Governor Scott Walker closed that facility and one for girls in Racine County as part of a cost-cutting move in 2011. Given the condition of Ethan Allen, a former sanitarium, it would reportedly cost several million dollars to reopen the facility.
