Tommy G. Thompson was once asked about his legacy. How did the Republican and the state’s only four-term governor want to be remembered?

“I’m a builder,” Thompson said, citing all the new construction he approved during his 14 years as chief executive.

It’s an impressive list: New headquarters for the departments of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection ; Corrections and Administration. The biggest prison-building boom in state history. Hundreds of miles of two-lane roads turned into four-lane highways. And the deal that led to the opening of Miller Park, now American Family Field , for the Milwaukee Brewers three months after Thompson left office in February 2001.

Footnote: In the same interview, Thompson said he regretted not insisting that Miller Park be built downtown to encourage development within walking distance of an entertainment district and Lake Michigan shoreline. But then-Brewers President Bud Selig insisted on a site where he could control parking and concession revenues, Thompson explained.

Maybe Thompson’s I-build-things mantra is one reason why he has endorsed construction company executive Tim Michels in tomorrow’s Republican primary for the right to oppose Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.

Builders stick together, even if Michels has never held state office and bought his way into contention largely by running TV ads statewide that will cost him more than $12 million.

Another theory: After resigning as president of the UW System, and being told by his family that he absolutely could not run for governor a fifth time at age 80, Thompson wants to again be recognized as a state Republican Party kingmaker and fixer.

After all, the party Thompson that loves and led – at least until Tea Partiers and Trumpers took over – is preparing for Nov. 8 elections for governor and U.S. senator. And Thompson wants to be relevant, and consulted, as that party hashes out a second run byfor President in 2024. Trump has also endorsed Michels.

Why doesn’t Tommy George Thompson retire and fade into the sunset?

His DNA won’t let him. He must always be part of the discussion and a player – in Elroy, Madison, Washington, or in foreign countries where consulting and investments have made him rich. And he’s in between career challenges.

Let’s float another reason why Thompson and Michels are driving the same campaign bulldozer: Thompson wants a victory-lap win over Republicans Rebecca Kleefisch and former Gov. Scott Walker.

The race for the Republican nomination for governor is between Michels and Kleefisch, lieutenant governor for the eight years of the Walker Administration. Polls have the third Republican candidate, Rep. Tim Ramthun, running a thanks-but-no third.

Kleefisch is running as a well-trained Walker apprentice, and Walker is doing all he can to help her beat Michels. Wait, it gets better. Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, who hard-core Trump supporters have disowned as a disloyal traitor, has endorsed Kleefisch.

So, if you like grudge matches, Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary is for you. Trump- and Pence-endorsed candidates facing off, with Thompson and Walker angling for bragging rights.

The other major statewide race to be decided tomorrow – the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8 – went from being competitive to decided in less than a week..

On July 24, there were four Democrats – Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski – spending millions to win the party’s U.S. Senate nomination.

On July 30, the only Democrat left was Barnes.

Lasry, Nelson and Godlewski offered different reasons for their exits, but unified behind electing Barnes, the 35-year-old Milwaukee native, as the first African-American senator from Milwaukee.

Barnes said the closed ranks showed the importance of defeating Johnson. “We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides.”

It also allowed the Barnes campaign to save money and resources.

Johnson greeted the anointing of Barnes with a Tweet:

“Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate. Socialist policies have produced this mess and a radical left senator from Wisconsin is not the solution.”

There are also primaries tomorrow for lieutenant governor, the Republican nomination for attorney general, state treasurer and secretary of state. They may pick the next generation of Wisconsin’s leaders, so it’s worth your vote.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.