New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
North Shore Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team With Addition of New VP and Business Relationship Specialist
North Shore Bank announced today that its commercial banking team will expand with the hire of new vice president, Derek E. Wheeler, and business relationship specialist, Max Schommer.
Jul 27th, 2022 by North Shore Bank
Marquette University chemistry professor receives $1.8 million grant to modernize processes in medicine synthesis
Dr. Joseph Clark has received a $1.8 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award from the National Institutes of Health for his research to modernize the synthesis of selectively deuterated small molecules.
Jul 26th, 2022 by Marquette University
Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts
WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings
Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12
Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director
Wolf brings over 17 years of experience in non-commercial, public radio to the station
Jul 8th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Colliers | Wisconsin Announces Longtime Advisors as Newest Partners
Colliers | Wisconsin is pleased to announce Steve Sewart and Russ Sagmoen as Partners in the company.
Jul 6th, 2022 by Colliers
Tom Marry Named President – Charter Steel
Jul 6th, 2022 by Charter Manufacturing
