Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Aug 7th, 2022 11:07 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney

 

Jul 29th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

North Shore Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team With Addition of New VP and Business Relationship Specialist

North Shore Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team With Addition of New VP and Business Relationship Specialist

North Shore Bank announced today that its commercial banking team will expand with the hire of new vice president, Derek E. Wheeler, and business relationship specialist, Max Schommer.

Jul 27th, 2022 by North Shore Bank

Marquette University chemistry professor receives $1.8 million grant to modernize processes in medicine synthesis

Marquette University chemistry professor receives $1.8 million grant to modernize processes in medicine synthesis

Dr. Joseph Clark has received a $1.8 million Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award from the National Institutes of Health for his research to modernize the synthesis of selectively deuterated small molecules.

Jul 26th, 2022 by Marquette University

Marquette University CIO Laurie Panella receives ORBIE CIO of the Year award

Marquette University CIO Laurie Panella receives ORBIE CIO of the Year award

 

Jul 18th, 2022 by Marquette University

Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings

Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12

Kohl’s and Alverno College Announce Kohl’s Scholars for 2022-23

Kohl’s and Alverno College Announce Kohl’s Scholars for 2022-23

 

Jul 12th, 2022 by Alverno College

Mesec joins Wisconsin Dental Association as director of government services

Joe Mesec joins Wisconsin Dental Association as director of government services

 

Jul 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director

Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director

Wolf brings over 17 years of experience in non-commercial, public radio to the station

Jul 8th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Zachary Leigh as Iowa County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Zachary Leigh as Iowa County District Attorney

 

Jul 8th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

World Premiere Wisconsin Hires Festival Producer Michael Cotey

World Premiere Wisconsin Hires Festival Producer Michael Cotey

 

Jul 7th, 2022 by World Premiere Wisconsin

Colliers | Wisconsin Announces Longtime Advisors as Newest Partners

Colliers | Wisconsin Announces Longtime Advisors as Newest Partners

Colliers | Wisconsin is pleased to announce Steve Sewart and Russ Sagmoen as Partners in the company.

Jul 6th, 2022 by Colliers

Tom Marry Named President – Charter Steel

Tom Marry Named President – Charter Steel

 

Jul 6th, 2022 by Charter Manufacturing

Gov. Evers Appoints Cass Cousins as Portage County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Cass Cousins as Portage County District Attorney

 

Jul 1st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us