If you haven’t gotten your share of street foods and live music this summer yet, have no fear – the Wisconsin State Fair is here! From August 4 until August 14, enjoy food on a stick, cream puffs and an assortment of agriculture shows. It’s also the start of Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee’s annual celebration of African American. The week will be packed with community building events, arts festivals, live music and more. If you’re into vintage motorcycles, check out Brewtown Rumble, where motorcycles 35 years or older will compete for the title of Best in Show while raising money for a good cause.

Stay August 4-14: Wisconsin State Fair

Cream puffs, racing pigs and street entertainment – that’s right, the Wisconsin State Fair is upon us! Enjoy live music while snacking on bizarre foods that you won’t find anywhere else, and catch big-name acts on the fair’s main stage, such as Kansas, Toby Keith and Nelly.

The popular podcast that reviews fast food restaurants (including an episode about Culver’s), is finally coming to Milwaukee after postponing its original date. The podcast features comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger as they argue about food and everything in between. The show will take place at the Turner Hall Ballroom and will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 6: Black Arts Fest MKE

Black Arts Fest MKE is an annual celebration of black culture, art and music. The family-friendly event will include a programmed area for kids, as well as plenty of vendors and educational resources. The event will feature performances from Cigarette Break, Joe Jordan, DMC and more. General admission tickets are $15, senior admission tickets are $12 and youth admission is $10. The festival will take place at the Summerfest grounds from noon to 10 p.m.

August 6-13: Bronzeville Week

The City of Milwaukee’s annual week-long celebration of African-American culture, history, art, commerce and entertainment starts this week. There will be an assortment of events taking place throughout the week, including a 5k Walk/Run through Harambee, a community mural project, tons of live music and more. For a full breakdown of what to expect, click here.

August 6: Soberfest 2022

With all of the events in Milwaukee that are built around alcohol, it can be tough to stay sober. That’s where Soberfest Music Festival comes in – a celebration of those on the road to recovery or just those who just prefer not to drink. The event will feature performances by Vincent Van Great, Bad Year, Riolanza and more. The event will take place at Pere Marquette Park and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wisconsin’s only Puerto Rican festival will take place at Jackson Park, featuring traditional music, dance and food. The celebration will feature a Merengue dance contest, as well a baseball contest and domino contest. Those with an appetite can try their hand at the tostone eating contest. Puerto Rican Family Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend. The festival is an alcohol-free event.

August 7: Brewtown Rumble

Vintage motorcycles will take over the Deer District for Brewtown Rumble, a celebration of vintage motorcycles 35 years or older. Judges will determine a Best in Show in two categories, and the event will also feature live music, food and beer. Proceeds from Brewtown Rumble support the BUILD Moto Mentor Program, a nonprofit organization that teaches trade and life skills through motorcycle building. Brewtown Rumble will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.