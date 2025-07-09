Pizza Restaurant Joining Sherman Phoenix

Do you believe in Love at First Slice?

Deep dish or cracker crust, pepperoni or pineapple — whichever way you slice it, pizza is a near-universal favorite.

That’s not lost on Dikembe Husband, who hopes to leverage that popularity for his upcoming business, Love at First Slice, set to open in the coming weeks at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace.

The new restaurant would fill Lush Popcorn‘s former stall at the business hub, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., offering thick-crust pizzas with a variety of classic toppings.

“Everybody loves pizza. It’s a lot of people’s guilty pleasure and favorite food,” Husband said. “So when I was thinking about creating a business, I was thinking about, ‘What does everybody like?'”

With plenty of first-hand tasting experience — Husband prefers his slices with ranch and hot sauce — and time spent fine-tuning his skills by cooking for coworkers, the first-time entrepreneur is eager to present his pizzas to a broader audience.

Love at First Slice would specialize in thick-yet-crispy pies, with crusts similar to those of the national chain Cicis Pizza, Husband said. The initial menu features a limited selection of classic toppings — cheese, pepperoni, jalapenos and more — but is expected to expand with specialty pies such as barbecue chicken, buffalo ranch and steak.

Guests can also expect a selection of sauces to accompany their pizzas — available by the slice, as personal pies or in nine-inch sizes. “I’m a condiments-type person,” Husband said. “I’m a dipper.”

As the business nears its launch, Husband remains mindful of the economic pressures facing potential customers. Love at First Slice aims to keep costs low, especially early on, with opening promotions like $2 slices, $5 nine-inch pizzas and a meal combo — a mini pizza with fries and a drink — for under $8.

“Prices have risen to the point where most people are paying $10 to $15 for a meal,” Husband said.”I’m really trying to cater to the community.”

The restaurant also plans to give back by offering free breakfast for kids on the first Saturday of every month. Husband hopes the initiative will serve a dual purpose: fueling kids with well-balanced meals and drawing a diverse customer base from across the city.

Love at First Slice is working through licensing and inspections, with a tentative goal to open later this month.

For updates and more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

