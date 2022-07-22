COVID-19 Level Increasing In Milwaukee
City of Milwaukee experiencing "extreme transmission" of disease.
Milwaukee County is experiencing a growing level of COVID-19 in the community.
Last week, the county met the standards for a high community level of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then, indicators of disease have continued to point to a rise.
“Overall, recent data demonstrates a continued increase over the most recent weeks,” said Darren Rausch, director of the Greenfield Public Health Department, who helps produce the weekly report.
The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that it was experiencing extreme transmission of COVID-19
The number of people hospitalized due to COVId-19 also continued to rise this past week, with 149 adults hospitalized this past week compared to 141 the week prior. There was one death due to COVID-19 reported this past week.
The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 went up to 16.2% this past week compared to 15.8% the week prior. This figure only represents positive PCR tests sent to a laboratory, not rapid antigen tests or home tests.
As Urban Milwaukee reported last week, public health officials are pointing to the new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 called BA.5, which is now responsible for a majority of new COVID-19 cases, as driving this new increase in disease. This new variant has proven adept at evading immunity from previous infections and vaccination.
“Vaccinations have been largely stagnant over the past several weeks, with population rates remaining flat or inching up very slowly,” Rausch said.
In Milwaukee County, 61.5% of all residents are completely vaccinated, and 58.7% of booster eligible residents have received a booster, according to a countywide vaccination report.
