GOP Panel Picks Milwaukee To Host 2024 Convention
Full committee must still vote in early August to approve Milwaukee.
Milwaukee is poised to be selected as the host of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
On Friday, a site selection committee picked Milwaukee. Now the full Republican National Committee must approve the selection when it meets in early August.
It would be the second straight presidential election cycle that Milwaukee has secured a convention. But the 2020 Democratic National Convention became a largely virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with nominee Joe Biden and almost everyone else not traveling to the city.
The 2020 pitch to the Democrats relied on a brand new Fiserv Forum and a swing state that just went for Republicans. The host committee is relying on a similar strategy this time. A relatively new arena (2018), a $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion scheduled to be completed by early 2024 and a state that most recently was won by a Democrat. The compact footprint of the convention center and arena, centered on Westown, is also seen as a positive.
A host committee, led by vice chairman of the state Republican party Gerard Randall, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and VISIT CEO Peggy Williams-Smith, has worked to land the latest convention. That includes working to raise $65 million to host the convention, securing hotel room blocks and other event logistics.
The City of Milwaukee would receive a federal grant of approximately $50 million to cover security costs of the convention. Part of Milwaukee’s pitch has included that the logistics of preparing for a “National Special Security Event” were already completed. The host committee is liable for cost overruns.
“The Republican Party, both nationally and in Wisconsin, has become an organization that supports White Supremacists, the violent attempted coup at the US Capitol to overthrow a democratic election, and continues to engineer new ways to undermine fair and democratic elections,” said a coalition led by Voces de la Frontera Action in May.
But the Milwaukee Common Council adopted the host agreement. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other administration officials have pushed the economic potential of the event.
“It’s about a business decision, not a political one,” Johnson said in May.
Johnson is scheduled to brief the media at 5 p.m. This article will be updated.
Final dates for the convention have yet to be selected.
Similar to the DNC, the RNC is estimated to bring approximately 45,000 visitors and a $200 million economic impact to the city.
