Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s the final two days of Summerfest 2022 this weekend. But if you’re all Summerfested out, there’s still plenty of other events happening around the city. The third annual Whitefish Art Festival will take place, featuring over 100 artists selling their goods over the course of two days. If action sports comedy is your thing, check out Dude Perfect’s “That’s Happy Summer Tour,” where the Youtube sensation Dude Perfect will show clips of their hilarious and impressive stunts, as well as tell stories on stage. If you’re just looking to relax this weekend, check out the free screening of Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Veterans Park.

July 8-9: Summerfest Final Weekend

It’s your last chance to catch some live music at The Big Gig this weekend. On July 8, travel back in time to the early 2000s when The Backstreet Boys headline the Amphitheater. Go even further back in time and catch Flock of Seagulls, performing on the USCellular Connection Stage at 6:15 p.m. On July 9, country superstars Thomas Rhett, Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins all headline the Amphitheater. If indie-rock is more your speed, check out Death Cab for Cutie at 9:30 p.m. on the Generac Power Stage. July 8 is “Show Your College Pride Day,” so all patrons who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university will receive free admission. July 9 is “Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day,” where all patrons arriving between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will receive free admission, and the first 30,000 patrons will receive a free ticket for Summerfest 2023. For a complete listing of performing acts, visit summerfest.com/lineup.

Youtube sensations Dude Perfect are bringing their action-packed antics to Milwaukee on their “That’s Happy Summer Tour.” The show will see Dude Perfect bringing their unique brand of sports comedy as they tell stories as well as showcase popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series. Dude Perfect will perform at the Fiserv Forum with the show beginning at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

July 9: Free Movie in Veterans Park

Enjoy a free film screening and popcorn under the stars at Veterans Park this weekend. The Gift of Wings kite store and B93.3 are showing Jungle Cruise, a family-friendly Disney film starring Dwayne “The Rock ” Johnson as the wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff. The event is free to attend, and movie goers can purchase popcorn for $1. The event will begin at 9 p.m.

July 9-10: Whitefish Bay Art Fest

The annual Whitefish Bay Art Fest is returning for its third year, featuring over 100 artists showing and selling art across a variety of mediums. The event will feature live music, artist demonstrations and plenty of activities, including children’s art activities. 1840 Brewing Company will supply the beer, and the local restaurants, cafes and boutiques will be open to the public. Whitefish Bay Art Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Admission to the event is free, and will take place at 401 E. Silver Spring Dr.

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall’s annual Frida Fest MKE returns with a two-day celebration. Frida Fest MKE aims to promote artists in South Eastern Wisconsin in an interactive cultural art festival featuring vendors, live music and plenty of art. The event will also feature scheduled painting classes, poetry readings and a Frida look-a-like contest. Frida Fest MKE will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 9 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 10. Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is located at 4511 S. 6th St. For more information, click here.

July 10: 80’s Babies VS 90’s Babies Day Party

The 80’s and 90’s were responsible for so many iconic hip-hop acts — but which decade produced the best of the best? Turner Hall Ballroom aims to answer that question with the 80’s Babies VS 90’s Babies Day Party. Featuring two DJs and two hosts — one from each decade — the party will play all of the greatest R&B and hip hop hits from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s. The event will begin at 4 p.m., and tickets are $35 at the door. Click here for more information.

July 10: Sigmund Snopek Documentary Preview

Sigmund Snopek III is a household name in the city of Milwaukee’s music scene. Even if that name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s likely that you’ve caught one of his sets at Summerfest or another Milwaukee festival — he’s been playing and creating music for over 50 years now. A group of filmmakers are working on a documentary about Snopek, and will screen the beginning of the film at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn. The screening will feature a Q&A with Snopek and the filmmakers afterwards. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.