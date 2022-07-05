Deer District Market Returns to Plaza

Downtown market with many vendors open evenings on weekly basis in July and August.

The Deer District Market is back for a second year.

The evening market, featuring local and minority-owned businesses, will be held on the plaza outside of the Fiserv Forum. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will serve as the presenting sponsor.

With eight total dates scheduled, the market is set to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21 and 28, and August 4,11, 18 and 25.

The Milwaukee Bucks launched the market last year with the mission of supporting local and minority-owned businesses, said a release from the team.

“We’re proud to partner with Deer District Market and the Milwaukee Bucks to expand upon the success of last year’s inaugural market,” said David Olson, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Froedtert Health. “Our collective goal to support the diverse communities we serve and to build healthier communities is supported by the impressive mix of vendors and healthy food options available throughout the market.”

Arthur Ircink established the market in 2021.

“We are super excited to build off the success of last year’s market and continue to bring amazing local food, produced by diverse vendors, to the Deer District,” Ircink said. “There is nothing better than showcasing Milwaukee’s up-and-coming culinary talent right in the heart of downtown.”

Ircink is a co-founder of the Shorewood Farmers Market in Estabrook Park, publisher of Edible Milwaukee and producer of the Wisconsin Foodie television show.

Vendors for this year’s market include: Alice’s Garden, Empress Baking Company, Delicious Bites, Teens Grow Greens, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, That Salsa Lady, Bunny’s Bite, Pete’s Pops, Junior Smoked BBQ, DragonFly Farm LLC, At Peace Design, VIBEZ Creative Arts Space, Soul Brew Kombucha, Full Circle Healing Farm (formerly Scales Family Farm), Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Triciclo Peru, Say It Louder, Rise and Grind Café LLC, A&M Provisions, Cottonmouth MKE, Meat on the Street and Gruber Law Offices.

The Deer District also holds a Winter Farmers Market on the plaza in front of the arena, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave, and indoors at GATHER

The Deer District Market is one of the city’s three main recurring night markets. The Milwaukee Night Market occurs a few blocks north on W. Wisconsin Ave. and will occur weekly on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A third market, the Washington Heights Night Market, occurs on the second Thursday of each month through October 13.

The Deer District Market has limited remaining space. Interested vendors can apply here.