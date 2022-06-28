Airport Restaurant’s New Menu Offers Iconic Local Foods
Garden District Kitchen features Usinger's brats, cheese curds, fish fry, local beers.
The Garden District Kitchen & Bar unveiled a new menu Tuesday as part of a “major refresh” at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
The restaurant, which originally opened in December 2020, is revamping its menu to showcase some of Wisconsin’s most iconic foods, including Usinger’s corned beef and brats, jalapeno cheese curds, a beer cheesesteak sandwich and Wisconsin fish fry. The restaurant’s eight tap lines feature an array of local brews including Lakefront Brewery‘s Riverwest Stein, Third Space Brewing Company‘s Heavenly Haze and New Glarus’s Spotted Cow.
“This is just another example of how the airport is making efforts to showcase Milwaukee’s neighborhoods to all of our travelers,” said airport director Brian Dranzik of the restaurant, which is named for the southside Milwaukee neighborhood where the airport is located.
In the past year, the airport added three new airlines: Sun Country Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways. The airlines are located in Concourse D, the location of the restaurant, alongside Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines.
“Visitors fly to Milwaukee to see family or friends and attend conventions, sports events or festivals. The new menu will give them a taste of what Milwaukee has to offer,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at the unveiling event.
The restaurant’s walls feature historical imagery of Perlick, formerly R. Perlick Brass Works, which was founded in 1917 by German immigrant Robert K. Perlick.
HMSHost, an international airport food-service company, operates the restaurant in partnership with Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise joint venture partners, Limitless Brands and Newburns Management Group.
Stephen Douglas, vice president of business development at HMSHost and Theodore “TJ” Perlick Molinari, vice president of commercial sales at Perlick were also in attendance.
“Representing local business and food culture is a meaningful and authentic way to connect with the traveling public,” Douglas said.
“Perlick has been manufacturing commercial bar and beverage equipment and premium residential refrigeration in the heart of Milwaukee,” Perlick Molinari added. “We are proud to showcase our strong history in the Brew City to travelers from around the world.”
The new menu is now available for guests during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
Transportation
-
Milwaukee Planning To Eliminate Traffic Crash DeathsJun 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Parks May Convert Roads to Bike, Pedestrian TrailsJun 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
City Approves Scooters Through 2023Jun 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene