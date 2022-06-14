Nashville Bar-Restaurant for Brady Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brady Street‘s latest live-music venue, a “honky tonk” inspired restaurant and bar, is set to open June 15.

Nashville North will open at 1216 E. Brady St. in what was formerly Up and Under Pub. The new bar and restaurant is “modeled after the Nashville, Tennessee honky tonk-style bars,” owner Jeffrey Jon Marsh noted in the business’s license application. Patrons of the bar will enjoy dancing, karaoke and live music every day, according to the business’s website.

The lineup for the opening night includes bands, withandperforming in the following days.

A menu included in the application has plenty of southern-style offerings such as baby back ribs, fried chicken sandwiches and smash burgers. Also included are a selection of Milwaukee-themed hot dogs: The 414, topped with chili and cheese sauce, and The Fonz, featuring cream cheese and grilled onions. The Impossible Burger and Impossible Chicken Nuggets bring meat-free options to the table.

Marsh signed a lease for the space in early 2021 with plans to renovate the interior and open later that same year; however, his application noted that the opening date would be dependent on COVID-19, saying he would prefer to open when there are very limited or no restrictions. The city dropped most of its pandemic requirements in June 2021.

Nashville North will be open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m., Thursday from noon to midnight and Friday and Saturday from noon until 2 a.m. according to the tavern’s license. It is currently operating in a “soft opening” capacity and opening at 3 p.m.

Marsh did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.