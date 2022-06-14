Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s robust food scene received national recognition Tuesday evening thanks to Dane Baldwin, head chef at The Diplomat, who was honored with a James Beard award for best chef in the Midwest.

Baldwin appeared slightly shocked as he took to the stage to accept his award. “I want to thank everyone who’s ever taken a chance on me,” he said.

Since he began working in the food industry at the age of 15, Baldwin worked tirelessly to rise through the ranks – sometimes juggling as many as three jobs – with the goal to one day open his own restaurant. He achieved that in 2017 when he opened The Diplomat , a small-plate restaurant featuring seasonal, upscale American cuisine, including its signature dish, beef short ribs, at 815 E. Brady St.

In the five years since its opening, The Diplomat has become a three-time semi-finalist at the award ceremony. Baldwin previously led the kitchens at Mr. B’s Steakhouse, Harbor House and Carnevor.

Each year, the James Beard Foundation honors top culinary professionals in the U.S., to “elevate, celebrate and support” the people behind America’s flourishing gastronomy. The foundation was created in 1986 in honor of the late James Beard, though the awards program didn’t start until 1991. Beard, who is also known as the “Dean of American Cookery,” was a pioneer in the food world. He is credited with writing the first major cookbook and bringing the food to television via starring in the first network cooking show, “I Love to Eat,” which aired on NBC in 1946, according to IMDb.

Beard also established several culinary schools, intent on sharing his passion for cooking with fresh, seasonal American ingredients to the next generation of chefs, a mission that Baldwin clearly maintains in his work today.

Baldwin was one of three Milwaukee chefs who were finalists this year in the prestigious award ceremony. The other two finalists from Milwaukee were Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie and Gregory León of Amilinda.

The Best Chef: Midwest category covers Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Other states commonly considered part of the Midwest — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio — instead form the foundation’s Great Lakes region.