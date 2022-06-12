The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Plats and Parcels: Northridge Mall Attorneys Quit, Chinese Group Must Find New Counsel
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jun 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Interviewing The ‘Kia Boyz’
Amid epidemic of car theft in city, video by ‘Tommy G’ interviews the perpetrators.
Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: St. Augustine Building Elementary School On Entire City Block
$49 million building will create city’s largest school campus, serving 2,400 pupils.
Jun 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Dining: Company Brewing Was a Disappointment
Nice atmosphere, impressive list of craft beers but food was so-so.
Jun 9th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Trio of Center Street Properties For Sale
City seeking new owners for buildings on historic commercial corridor.
Jun 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Father-Daughter Duo Restoring Milwaukee’s ‘Boat House’
Nautically-themed house could be damaged by its lighthouse without a rescue.
Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: About That Brewers ‘Entertainment District’
It’s not exactly a new idea. Do the Brewers even want it? Could it help support the team?
Jun 8th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Starts For New Public Museum
$240 million Milwaukee Public Museum facility to be built at 6th and McKinley, where building being razed housed Urban Milwaukee’s first office.
Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo
Features a gourmet kitchen, updated bathrooms, a private balcony and amazing views.
Jun 8th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
10. City Hall: Police Officers Lied About Vaccine Status
Two officers lied to take a taxpayer-funded trip, under advice from Lieutenant who retired before discipline could be issued.
Jun 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.
June 7, 2022
Jun 7th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.
June 4, 2022
Jun 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
6. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced
Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added
May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
8. Gov. Evers Grants 56 Pardons, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 554
Jun 10th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead
Restaurant and catering company celebrates veteran manager’s appointment to leadership team
May 31st, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
