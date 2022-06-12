Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 12th, 2022 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: Northridge Mall Attorneys Quit, Chinese Group Must Find New Counsel

1. Plats and Parcels: Northridge Mall Attorneys Quit, Chinese Group Must Find New Counsel

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jun 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Interviewing The ‘Kia Boyz’

2. Interviewing The ‘Kia Boyz’

Amid epidemic of car theft in city, video by ‘Tommy G’ interviews the perpetrators.

Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: St. Augustine Building Elementary School On Entire City Block

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: St. Augustine Building Elementary School On Entire City Block

$49 million building will create city’s largest school campus, serving 2,400 pupils.

Jun 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Company Brewing Was a Disappointment

4. Dining: Company Brewing Was a Disappointment

Nice atmosphere, impressive list of craft beers but food was so-so.

Jun 9th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Trio of Center Street Properties For Sale

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Trio of Center Street Properties For Sale

City seeking new owners for buildings on historic commercial corridor.

Jun 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Father-Daughter Duo Restoring Milwaukee’s ‘Boat House’

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Father-Daughter Duo Restoring Milwaukee’s ‘Boat House’

Nautically-themed house could be damaged by its lighthouse without a rescue.

Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: About That Brewers ‘Entertainment District’

7. Murphy’s Law: About That Brewers ‘Entertainment District’

It’s not exactly a new idea. Do the Brewers even want it? Could it help support the team?

Jun 8th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Starts For New Public Museum

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Starts For New Public Museum

$240 million Milwaukee Public Museum facility to be built at 6th and McKinley, where building being razed housed Urban Milwaukee’s first office.

Jun 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo

9. MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo

Features a gourmet kitchen, updated bathrooms, a private balcony and amazing views.

Jun 8th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee

City Hall: Police Officers Lied About Vaccine Status

10. City Hall: Police Officers Lied About Vaccine Status

Two officers lied to take a taxpayer-funded trip, under advice from Lieutenant who retired before discipline could be issued.

Jun 9th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

1. Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

 

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

3. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

June 7, 2022

Jun 7th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Sextuple Homicide

4. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Sextuple Homicide

 

Jun 5th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

5. UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

June 4, 2022

Jun 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

6. Summerfest 2022 FULL Lineup Announced

Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle June 30 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater PLUS – Over 40 NEW Headliners Added

May 9th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Grants 56 Pardons, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 554

8. Gov. Evers Grants 56 Pardons, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 554

 

Jun 10th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

9. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead

10. The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead

Restaurant and catering company celebrates veteran manager’s appointment to leadership team

May 31st, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

