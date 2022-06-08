Coming soon! Showings begin Saturday June 11th.

Luxury living awaits you at the sought after Breakwater Condominiums on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side. An artisan gem that has updated bathrooms designed by Angela Westmore with Italian plaster walls by Chimenti Studios. Open living area with a metallic painted ceiling by Scathing and custom oil glaze walls by Vincent Gaudes. Smart Hue color changing lighting throughout controlled by Alexa. Gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, upgraded Kohler faucets, separate RO water faucet and breakfast bar. An oversized balcony with gas, water & electrical connections. Bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Powder room perfect for guests. Full size in-unit laundry. One indoor parking space with storage locker. Walking distance to the beautiful lakefront, The Hop and all the East Side has to offer.

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1102

Size: 1,133 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2009

Parking: 1 indoor

Price: $445,000

Taxes: $9,463

Condo Fee: $563/Month

MLS#: 1795151

