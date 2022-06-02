Oriental Theatre Hosting World Premiere Friday Night

Small Town Wisconsin makes its big-screen debut in Milwaukee before going nationwide.

Milwaukee Film is hosting quite the red carpet event Friday evening.

“Small Town Wisconsin,” a feature film that has earned more than 40 festival awards, will make its world debut at the Oriental Theatre before getting nationwide distribution and a wider theatrical release.

“This is a film that should be playing in every cinema in the country based on its amazing film festival track record and audiences’ adoration of it, but because of changes and disruption happening right now in the film industry it is rolling out initially only at the Oriental Theatre,” said Milwaukee Film CEO

Shot in Wisconsin four years ago, the film stars David Sullivan (“Primer,” “Sharp Objects”) as a frequently-drunk father that is fighting to keep partial custody of his son.

“Everything good comes from Milwaukee,” says Sullivan’s Wayne to his son as he ticks off a list that includes the Milwaukee Bucks, Usinger’s sausage and beer (but Wayne’s beer of choice throughout the movie is Point Special).

Milwaukee native Niels Mueller directed the film, with Wauwatosa native Jason Naczek authoring the script. More than 20 UW-Milwaukee film students or alumni were involved in the film’s production.

“It is vital that we celebrate and support as a community great Wisconsin made art by Wisconsin talent. In the case of the movie Small Town Wisconsin that is really easy to do because it is such a smart, funny, and well acted and directed film,” said Jackson.

Kristen Johnston, recognizable for her roles in “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Mom,” is featured as Wayne’s sister. Bill Heck (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) plays Wayne’s friend.

Academy Award-winner(“Nebraska,” “Sideways”) serves as an executive producer on the film and will attend the premiere alongside most of the actors and crew.

Much of the second half of the film takes place in Milwaukee on a “camping” trip, with a number of easily identifiable locations featured including the Pfister Hotel, Wisconsin State Fair and American Family Field.

Milwaukee Filmmaker and man-about-town Mark Borchardt appears in a cameo (in a Milwaukee Home t-shirt).

At the time of publication, limited tickets were still available. Tickets are $15, with the showing beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Can’t make it Friday? The movie will play at the Oriental for a least a week after the premiere.

Starting June 10, the film will be available at Marcus Theatres across Wisconsin. It will also be available nationwide through on-demand services.

Quiver Distribution is distributing the movie. It was first shown virtually at film festivals in 2020.

Trailer