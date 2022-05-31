A New Plan For Universal Driver’s Education
Common Ground's proposal calls for insurance companies to be lead funders of program.
Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin unveiled a plan Tuesday afternoon to attempt to address the city’s reckless driving problem. The solutions-focused nonprofit advocacy organization is calling for universal, affordable driver’s education courses for all Milwaukee high school students.
Approximately 100 Common Ground members joined Mayor Cavalier Johnson at City Hall for a press conference to sign letters asking American Family Insurance, State Farm Insurance and Progressive Insurance to commit to leading the funding of the program. A Common Ground representative said the three companies represent 50% of Wisconsin drivers.
“This problem affects everyone, urban, suburban, young and old,” said Common Ground strategy team volunteer member Jonathan Gundlach of reckless driving.
The program would not be limited to just Milwaukee Public Schools students. “We’re talking all students, from public, choice and charter schools,” said Gundlach. “All of our kids should learn to drive the right way.”
Milwaukee Recreation senior director Lynn Greb joined Johnson and Common Ground leaders at the press conference. The MPS division provides more than 2,000 students a year with driver’s education, but demand far exceeds the available funding. “The demand far exceeds the available seats,” said Greb of the latter program. “Ultimately we would like to serve more than 5,000 students per year.”
“This campaign will not solve the problem of reckless driving in our region, but it is very important to be teaching safe driving habits,” said Brenda McMurtry, a volunteer member of Common Ground’s strategy team.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Gundlach.
Johnson and others said providing Milwaukee with driver’s education would not only improve safety for everyone, but would also improve job access for those receiving the training.
3 thoughts on “Transportation: A New Plan For Universal Driver’s Education”
It wasn’t that long ago when Drivers Education was available at every high school taught by teachers after school at minimal cost to the parents. Then someone, probably one of the conservative educational “reformers”, started a movement to take drivers education out of schools and privatize it. So instead of experienced teachers who often had a relationship with the students and could instill in them the obligation for safe driving, drivers education was done in a piecemeal fashion by private entities. Milwaukee did not have the level of reckless driving then that we seen on the streets now. This is a step forward.
I agree this is a step forward. We had it in my high school, my children did not but I was able to afford to take them a private company. This will also allow all these young people the opportunity to get a drivers license which can keep them out of the criminal justice system.
While I support the push for universal driver’s ed, I worry about funding it. Maybe Kia should help out? Even so, I doubt it will have much effect on the current car theft problem. Check out this latest disturbing story from Fox 6:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rrfsoQNd9Ww