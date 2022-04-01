Seven districts out of 18 have competitive races. See who is on your ballot.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All 18 districts of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors are up for election on Tuesday, April 5, but there are only seven districts with competitive races between two or more candidates.

Eleven districts have candidates running unopposed. In district 18, there are seven write-in candidates, whose names will not appear on the district residents’ ballots.

Supervisors serve two-year terms on the county board which chiefly provides financial oversight of county government, including the parks system, the transit system, public senior centers, the circuit court system and the Sheriff’s Office. Milwaukee County is also responsible for the area’s governmental behavioral and mental health response, homeless outreach and housing and child support services.

Below is a list of the candidates running in competitive districts, along with biographies provided on their websites or to Urban Milwaukee, and links to campaign websites and social media.

Not sure what district you’re in? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

District 1

Liz Sumner

Hi! I’m Liz Sumner and I am running for re-election to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, 1st District. These past two years have been truly enjoyable serving you on the board in my roles on the Finance, Audit and Parks committees to listening to your comments and concerns about county services. For those of you that don’t know my story, here is a quick summary: I am a born and raised Milwaukeean, spending my first years in the Sherman Park neighborhood before moving to Shorewood, where I attended Shorewood public schools and graduated from Shorewood High School. Go Greyhounds! After graduating from Marquette University with a BA in Political Science and French, I moved to Seattle where I explored the beautiful outdoors of the Pacific Northwest and fostered my love of fashion and retail. Three years later, I returned to the Midwest, spending eight years in Chicago where I developed my management skills working for home furnishings retailer Z Gallerie and at The Boeing Stores, the retail marketing division of The Boeing Company. In 2006, I graduated with an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago with concentrations in Strategy and Finance. It was after that experience that I decided to make the transition to small business ownership and moved home to Milwaukee to open SHOP, a women’s clothing and accessories boutique.​​ For the past 12 years, I have worked tirelessly to see my business, and other local businesses, succeed. To that end, I served on the Shorewood Business Improvement District Board for six years where I helped steer marketing for the district and create successful events that brought people to the Village to eat, shop, and explore. My family has called Fox Point home for almost 10 years now. In 2015, I was elected trustee to the Fox Point Village Board and was re-elected in the 2018 and 2021 Spring elections. Both kids are in the Fox Point Bayside public school system and attend religious school at Congregation Shalom, where we are members. Thank you for taking the time to find out a little bit more about me. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any additional questions. I hope that you have been happy with my availability and engagement in the district and county as a whole and will show your support with a vote for me at the primary on February 15 and the general election on April 5.​

Karen Gentile

I was born Karen Sue Reinhardt and raised in Milwaukee by a loving family In a wonderful neighborhood. I was born deaf; the doctors told my mom that I would never hear. My Eustachian tube was solid bone, not a tube & according to science, “Bones CANNOT become tubes.” My mother told all three doctors, “You do not know my God.” Mom would often be asked why was her little one so silent? Mom’s standard answer was, “She’s deaf, but God‘s going to heal her.” Mom had the whole community praying for me, people of every faith. At about 1 and a half years old, I was miraculously healed. I do believe in miracles YES, YES and YES! I am one of five children, born in Milwaukee to a loving family. My dedicated parents raised us with ethics, values, principles, obedience, and a firm hand. We also enjoyed lots of fun and many recreational activities. My father, was a craftsman, builder, carpenter, and inventor. He served in the US Navy. He was sent to Pearl Harbor to help rebuild Hawaii after the bombing of our harbor. I had to pay for my own education, so I worked full-time and went to school full-time. I had to end my extracurricular activities, but continued to play my clarinet and kept up an active physical life swimming, biking, skiing, and golf. I left Wisconsin when I was 29 years old. I was working for a WR Grace corporation, Coco‘s restaurant, and they transferred me as assistant manager to Arizona. That is where I met my husband, Alfonso Gentile, we have been married for over 35 years. I have two stepchildren, five grandsons and one great grandson. I am a military wife of 23 years. My husband served in the Navy, Coast Guard and Army. I became a deputy sheriff for Monterey County, California and served for 17 years. I worked in corrections, court services, patrol, and administration services. I was a member of the CERT team, a training officer, a classification officer and a DARE deputy. My two favorite positions were classification and DARE. I had a vast knowledge and experience in law-enforcement, the schools, and community services. I am currently a retired deputy sheriff, and a YMCA teacher. I am an assistant teacher at our Feith site for K3 in the mornings and afternoon. I teach at Lumen Christi, and have been at the site for four years helping to run our after school program. I am an ardent and dedicated worker, seeking to bring out the best in every child’s special talent and unique gifts. I find I’m always learning new things from our children, as they are the light of our lives.

District 2

Willie Johnson, Jr.

Willie Johnson, Jr. was first elected 13th District Supervisor in 2000 and is serving his seventh term on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Johnson was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on March 22, 1951. A resident of Milwaukee since childhood, he graduated valedictorian of his class at Lincoln High School, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a concentration of courses in Economics from Northwestern University, has been conferred a Master’s Degree and a Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities Degree from the Wisconsin University of Theology, and has completed courses for the Master’s Degree of Public Administration program at the UM-Milwaukee. Prior to his election, Supervisor Johnson worked for the Milwaukee County Department of Human Services Financial Assistance and Child Welfare divisions. Supervisor Johnson is a member of the Democratic Party, Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, Diamond Life Member of NAACP, Milwaukee Urban League, 100 Black Men of Greater Milwaukee, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, National Association of Black County Officials, National Association of Social Workers and National Museum of African American History and Culture Director’s Circle Plus Charter Member. Supervisor Johnson is a trained consultant/facilitator for the Nurturing Program and a trained AODA assessment counselor. … Supervisor Johnson is Vice Chairman of the County Board’s Finance Committee (formerly Finance and Audit Committee) having been on that committee since 2004, a member of the County Board Personnel Committee, and Vice Chairman of the County Board Intergovernmental Relations Committee. He served eight of 12 years as Chairman of the Judiciary, Safety, and General Services Committee, 15 years on the Economic and Community Development Committee and eight years on the Health and Human Needs Committee; he was for four years Co-Chair of the County Board Finance, Personnel and Audit Committee. He has served on the Milwaukee County AODA Quality Assurance Task Force, Milwaukee County Parks, Recreation and Culture Dedicated Funding Task Force, and the Milwaukee County Task Force on Segregation and Race Relations. A member of the Government Finance Officers Association, Supervisor Johnson serves on the Milwaukee County Strategic Planning Operations Team, Milwaukee County Local Emergency Planning Committee and is Community Emergency Response Team trained.

Purnima Nath

If we are to make our community a better place to live, grow and raise a family, we must all do our part to change it. Our system is broken, and we deserve better. Our leaders are divided, and discord and blame are pulling people apart. Our neighborhoods face different challenges and not everyone experiences the same opportunity in life. Purnima is an American, with an extremely humble background. She believes it is her duty to serve the community and has dedicated her life to do so. Purnima obtained her MBA in Northwestern University and spent years as a management consulting helping organizations & corporations grow and become more efficient. Passion of community work took a life journey of itself – build a nonprofit from ground up dedicated to building US-India relationships which has helped bringing visibility to Indian community, local businesses grow, create jobs; and promote diversity, culture & inclusion. Purnima created IndiaFest, a popular local ethnic festival that brings communities together. Purnima represents the best part of our community and shares our values. Hindu Indian American Entrepreneur, Author & Public Servant MBA, Northwestern University, Kellogg & an Engineer Strategy & Management Consultant Founder, Chairwoman, & President, Spindle India, Inc. Former Milwaukee County Executive Candidate Passionate about National Security, Foreign Affairs, & Geopolitics Founder, Trayix Strategy & Management consulting Purnima writes & speaks on global topics #politics #religion #philosophy

District 3

Sheldon Wasserman

Sheldon Wasserman is a lifelong resident of Milwaukee and a proud graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools. He attended Marquette University and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, followed by an M.D. degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He is married to his high school sweetheart and has three children. ​Wasserman was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2016, and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020, to represent the residents of Milwaukee County’s 3rd District, which includes Milwaukee’s East Side, Downtown, and much of the Walker’s Point neighborhood. ​Wasserman previously served residents of Milwaukee County from 1995 to 2009 as a State Representative. During his career in the Assembly, Wasserman was looked up to by members of both parties on the issue of healthcare and on crafting healthcare-related legislation. He served on the Health, Public Health, Medicaid Reform, Urban Affairs, and Corrections and the Courts committees while in the Assembly.

Eric Rorholm

My name is Eric Rorholm, and I’m a theatre artist and activist living on Milwaukee’s beautiful East Side. I’m a proud graduate of Marquette University, where I majored in Theatre Arts & Political Science. I’ve served over a dozen progressive campaigns, offices, and organizations in and around Milwaukee – from school board to the U.S. Congress. ​I found a passion for organizing my community, especially young people, for transformative change. I was elected Chair of the College Democrats at Marquette University and was soon elected to be SE Regional Director for the College Democrats of Wisconsin. For my successful work engaging and mobilizing young people, I was named Chapter Chair of the Year in 2020 & Executive Board Member of the Year in 2021. In November 2021, I was elected to leadership in the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County. But through my work, I’ve seen up close that the system doesn’t serve us: it serves big money, well-connected politicians, and wealthy campaign donors – while working people get crumbs if we are lucky. The same issues haunt Milwaukee County again and again, and working people are always expected to shoulder the burden. ​I’m running to bring a fresh, new perspective to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The status quo isn’t working for working people, as cost of living soars and the pandemic continues to impact our most vulnerable. Now, as the climate crisis is starting to take its toll, it’s clear that we can’t afford more of the same. It’s time for a new generation of real progressive leadership to give a voice to the working class.

District 9

Patti Logsdon

Patti Logsdon’s background and the experience she will bring to the office of Milwaukee County Supervisor, will help her serve the people of Milwaukee County to the best of her ability. Patti’s experience includes working as an accountant for over 35 years while raising a family, and remaining active in the community as a poll worker, cheerleading coach, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, and Board Member of several local Milwaukee County non-profit organizations. A Master’s in Accounting from Alverno College and her business experience at a Fortune 500 Company will assist her with implementing the issues and overseeing the financials in Milwaukee County. Married for 37 years to her high school sweetheart, though currently widowed, Patti is a cancer survivor, proud mom of Bradley and Melissa, joyful grandmother to Samantha, Alison, Connor, and Matthew, and a lifelong resident of Milwaukee County. She is known as fair, honest, and respectful and will remain true to her principles. Patti is a concerned citizen who would be honored to work as a Public Servant for her community.

Donald G. Schwartz

I believe politics can be an honorable profession and one person can make a difference. With this being said, I don’t subscribe to the liberal or conservative political ideology. I don’t want to limit my options. If an idea or law is fair to the most number of people I’m for it. Like President Theodore Roosevelt’s political philosophy, “If you do the most good for the majority of people you transcend political affiliations.” In other words, if one political party uses primarily private resources (especially money) to further the political goals of a political ideology over the other the result will be a never ending battle between political parties over public policy and ultimately liberty is compromised and the country is left with an unbalanced democracy and more chaos. In the same light, if the other side believes government is the answer for public policies we limit the human spirit. I believe we have had a lot of trial and error over the past 240 years and lessons learned that it should allow us to establish public – private partnerships on government public policies on behalf of the American people. Between the creativity and spirit of our people and the vast wealth that exists there is no reason why we can’t solve our challenges with fairness to all Americans. We just need a new mindset to make it happen.

District 12

Juan Miguel Martinez

Juan Miguel was born and raised in Milwaukee, educated in public schools, and he has called the 12th District home for over 13 years. He’s the son of Mexican immigrants who came to this city to make a better life for themselves. He’s sensitive to the particular needs of the immigrant / Latino community. As a professional union organizer during the pandemic, he fights for worker’s rights and improved conditions for hundreds of local workers. His previous experience in demanding jobs at foundries, tanneries, landscaping, and customer service is proof he’ll work hard for you. He’s worked with multiple community organizations and local leaders on mutual aid efforts including food drives, coat drives, and community outreach.

Josh Zepnick

I was born and raised in District 12 and represented a large portion of the district as a State Legislator. I have strong ties to people, employers, community-based and ethnic organizations, and other public officials in the area. I hold a Master’s Degree in State and Local Government and during my tenure in state government helped develop policy and delivered funding for key priorities ranging from workforce development, support for disabled persons, transportation infrastructure, and job creation. I am the only candidate with a proven track record of supporting LGBTQ rights and I have been proactive on immigration reform, ensuring public spending is tied to family supporting wages and union agreements, and I have promoted key measures to help boost opportunities for low-income families.

District 15

John F. Weishan, Jr.

I am running for re-election to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, because I am committed to sound public policy, helping people get the services they need, and building the community we want to live in. I have represented residents of our area as County Supervisor since April 2000. Our newly formed district now includes the west and southside of Milwaukee, the Village of West Milwaukee, and the east side of West Allis. I am proud of the services I have provided over the years to constituents and living up to my commitment of “putting people first.” I believe in independent thinking and making decisions based on input from the community and the people I represent. I am a life-long resident of West Allis and graduate of West Milwaukee High School. ​Before being elected to the County Board, I served in the United States Marine Corps,1991 – 1995. I hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW–Milwaukee. ​Currently, I serve on the Economic and Community Development Committee, and Personnel Committee. I also serve as a trustee of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. ​My wife Karen, a teacher, and I reside in West Allis with our two children, Maddalyn and John Noah who attend a Milwaukee public high school.

Peter Burgelis

Peter grew up in Wauwatosa, attended Marquette University High School and graduated from the University of Louisville (BA Political Science). Prior to joining the mortgage industry, he was executive director for the non-profit Latvian Center Garezers in Michigan and owned a restaurant in Louisville, KY. A mortgage professional since 2004, he returned to Milwaukee in 2011. He is active in the non-profit community and enjoys supporting good causes and local businesses. Peter has two nieces and two nephews who live overseas and out of state; he resides in the south side of Milwaukee with his beagle, Booker. Current affiliations: Cream City Foundation: Board Member 2018 – present

Wisconsin Latvian Cultural Foundation: Board Chair 2018- now, Past Treasurer 2012 – 2018

Wisconsin Mortgage Banker Association: State Legislative Committee 2017 – present

Latvian Center Garezers Inc: Internal Auditor 2013 – present

Latvian Lutheran Holy Trinity Church of Milwaukee: Deacon 2012 – present.

District 18

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

In April 2020, the fine citizens of Milwaukee County District 18 elected Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr., County Supervisor. Before his election, he has dually served as Owner and Operator of a small business, and Pastor in Milwaukee, WI. With over two decades of experience in the private and voluntary sector, Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr., has been committed to being a servant leader, including uplifting his fellow man through outreach ministry and public service. As a Right-Reverend, the supervisor believes in strategic partnerships, proactive solutions, and community awareness to solve Milwaukee County’s issues. Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. attended Shorewood High School. He began his career in 2001 as the Chairman and C.E.O. of L3 Records, LLC., after attending The University of Memphis, Tennessee, for Political Science. Russell Goodwin is a wonderful husband to the beautiful First Lady Misty Goodwin, and together they have a blended family of six beautiful children and one Goddaughter. They reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Russell and his wife First Lady Misty Goodwin are firm believers that all things are possible with God if you believe!

Byron Marshall

Born and raised on Milwaukee’s north side near Lincoln Park, Byron Marshall is a lifelong resident of Milwaukee County. He attended Milwaukee Public Schools and graduated as an alum earning a degree in Business from Cardinal Stritch University’s College of Business and Management, Milwaukee, WI. Byron serves as a licensed minister and earned the Certificate in Urban Ministry from Cardinal Stritch University’s Religious Studies Department. Byron resides in District 18 with his wife and four children.

Teneen Rucker

Teneen Rucker is a former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, currently is a neighborhood safety coordinator with Safe & Sound, a non-profit that works on building connections between youth and community members and law enforcement., she told Urban Milwaukee in an interview.

Deanna Alexander

Lifelong Wisconsin Resident. Milwaukee Homeowner since 2007. Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Regent University. Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management / Accounting, University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Village Administrator, Clerk, & Treasurer. Previously served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2012 to 2020. Military Veteran – Wisconsin Army National Guard from 2002-2010. Member of the Villa St. Francis Board of Directors, 2020 – Present. Chair of the EMS Council 2013-2020. Prior member of the Milwaukee Child Welfare Partnership Council Married to Philip for 15 years. Blessed with five kids and two dogs. Committed to the community as a treatment level foster parent. Attends Redemption Church.

Bruce Winter

I have live in the same house, here in Milwaukee, all my life. I went to Milwaukee Public Schools and MACT. This year, I took a job at the Milwaukee County Highway Department this year, so I have seen the county from a different point of view. Some of my responsibilities with the county have been plowing and salting the freeways, repairing guard rails, and tarring and patching the roads. Right now the County Highway Department is in cleanup mode on the freeways, concentrating on the stadium area.

George Lor

Dr. George “Nai” Lor, D.C. graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic at Davenport, Iowa in 2005. Originally from Oshkosh, Dr. Lor has recently moved to Milwaukee with his wife and five children. Dr. Lor has been in practice for 8 years in Wausau., according to the website for Lor’s chiropractic practice.

Lor told Urban Milwaukee he decided to run for district 18 to preserve the county parks, transit and senior centers; and to represent the district’s Hmong community.

Carl Munson