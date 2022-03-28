Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Downtown’s 3rd Street Market Hall continues to grow and expand its offerings.

The latest addition is Valor Organic Market, a retailer specializing in USDA-certified organic and non-GMO products, which is now open at the downtown food hall. Valor is a Waukesha-based farm that grows its products using aquaponics — a method of sustainable farming that utilizes an ecosystem of fish. The vendor will have an aquaponics farming display at the market, and will sell organic herbs, spices, fruits and produce. A tweet from the 3rd Street Market Hall Twitter account posted on March 25 celebrated the opening day of Valor Organic Market. Hours listed for Valor Organic Market are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The market is closed on Mondays.

La Dama Reopens

La Dama Mexican Kitchen and Bar, a modern fine-dining restaurant in Walker’s Point, has officially reopened its doors after a change of ownership. In January, La Dama announced that Peggy Magister, who led the restaurant for 30 years — including during its long life as Crazy Water — was stepping away to pursue other ventures. Head Chef Emanuel Corona, who has been with the company for 20 years, stepped up to the plate. According a Facebook post, the restaurant closed for the month of February to make some upgrades to the kitchen.

Ruta’s Indian Cafe Adds Brunch Menu Items

Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe, located within the Crossroads Collective food hall on the East Side, has expanded its menu, bringing a new breakfast and brunch option to the area. The new menu is available daily, and will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lori Fredrich reports:

Ruta’s current breakfast menu includes hot breakfast sandwiches, including one that showcases housemade Goan sausage, egg and cheese served up on a grilled English muffin. There’s also Ruta’s signature grilled Eggwich featuring an English muffin piled high with Indian-spiced egg salad and melted cheddar cheese. Meanwhile, a plant-based option features flavorful green hummus, grilled onions and pickled radishes. All sandwiches are also available made with gluten-free bread. On the weekends, guests can also treat themselves to housemade bakery items.

Daiquiri Bar Planned for Deer District

A new bar that will serve daiquiris alongside New-Orleans-style food is being planned for a vacant space near the Deer District. S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space could open at 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., the vacant space left behind by Ale Asylum Riverhouse. This would mark the second S’lush location for owner Tiana Razaa, who opened a location in Kenosha during the midst of the pandemic. The bar is currently awaiting the approval of a liquor license request. Graham Kilmer reports:

The space in Westown will be much more accommodating to large crowds than the bar in Kenosha, Razaa said. The new location will also be more convenient for her many Milwaukee customers. S’lush would serve a wide variety of daiquiris and New Orleans favorites like po’boy sandwiches. It also serves classic bar fare like pizzas, wings and burgers. When it comes to the drinks they have, there are some new customers will recognize, like a Hurricane or a Pina Colada. But when it comes to others, as Razaa said, “We just got kinda creative on the names.” There’s Liquid Kush, Slap Yo Momma and Lit AF. The latter two are examples of the mixed Daiquiri’s S’lush sells that combine two or more of their standard flavors. For example, there’s Slushed which is a mix of four different drinks.

Now Moving: Bavette Changing Locations In April

Bavette La Boucherie, a restaurant and butcher shop located in the Third Ward, has set a final day of service at its current location before it moves a few blocks away to a larger location. The restaurant’s last day of operations at 330 E. Menomonee St. will be on April 2. The new location at 217 N. Broadway is expected to open sometime in mid-to-late April, according to a story by Carol Deptolla.