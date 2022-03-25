Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Elmer Moore Jr. will serve as the next leader of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).

Moore, who currently leads Scale Up Milwaukee, will serve as head of Wisconsin’s largest affordable housing program, the low-income housing tax credit program, and director of a number of other economic development and housing support programs. The state agency has approximately 160 employees and $3 billion in assets.

Governor Tony Evers announced the appointment Friday. Moore’s first day is April 11.

“I’m thrilled to have Elmer Moore join our administration to serve in this important role. His background in business development, job creation, strategic partnerships, and community engagement will be critical to ensuring that WHEDA’s commitment to housing equity and economic opportunity remains strong throughout our great state,” said Evers in a statement.

Moore replaces Joaquín Altoro who resigned in November after two years and a half years leading the agency. Altoro took a job with President Joe Biden‘s administration, serving as Administrator of Rural Housing Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency.

“It is a tremendous honor to accept Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as WHEDA’s CEO and executive director,” said Moore. “Advancing innovative solutions and resources that provide equity for all has been the foundation of my career. I look forward to working with WHEDA and its many public and private stakeholders to support the mission of stronger, more sustainable communities across Wisconsin.”

The new WHEDA CEO has managed the Scale Up Milwaukee business accelerator program for the Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC) since 2014. Evers recently lost his Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan to GMC. Brennan is the GMC’s new president.

Moore lives in Milwaukee with his family, having originally been lured to the Cream City from the East Coast for a job with Allen Edmonds.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration from the Columbia Business School.

An entrepreneur himself, Moore founded the now-defunct Milwaukee Denim Company.

Should Moore have any questions, he likely won’t have any problems reaching his predecessor. The two are friends. Moore praised Altoro’s work in a 2020 profile.

A board governs WHEDA’s direction and is currently chaired by Milwaukeean Ranell Washington.

The appointment is subject to Wisconsin State Senate confirmation.