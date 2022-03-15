Ballots Mailed, Early Voting Begins March 22
Court ruling blocks use of drop boxes, but city has partial solution.
Milwaukee voters who requested an absentee ballot for the spring election will soon be receiving their ballot. The Milwaukee Election Commission announced Tuesday that it began mailing ballots for the April 5 election.
In addition, early voting begins on March 22 at nine sites.
And while voters can still use the pre-addressed envelope to return their ballot via the United States Postal Service, rules around drop boxes have changed. Unstaffed drop boxes are currently prohibited.
A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling allowed the use of drop boxes for the Feb. 15 primary, but blocked them for future elections. The city’s network of drop boxes, mounted outside of libraries and other city buildings, will be unavailable.
The City of Milwaukee will accept returned ballots at any of its early voting sites during their regular hours. Voters that did not request a ballot may also vote at any of the sites.
Ballots must be returned by the time polls close on election day. Individuals who requested an absentee ballot but are concerned it won’t be received in time can still vote in person on election day.
Voters can monitor the return status of their ballot and check other election information on the My Vote WI website.
Locations and Hours (March 22 – April 2) For Early Voting:
Zeidler Municipal Building (841 N. Broadway)
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol Dr.)
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Ave)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bay View Library (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East Library (2320 N. Cramer St.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Good Hope Library (7717 W. Good Hope Rd.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tippecanoe Library (3912 S. Howell Ave.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington Park Library (2121 N. Sherman Blvd.)
Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stay-In-Your-Vehicle Drive Up Drop Off
On Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the election commission will also offer drive-up ballot dropoff at each of the early voting sites.
One thought on “Ballots Mailed, Early Voting Begins March 22”
Republicans are pretty Russian DUMA.