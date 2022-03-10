Milwaukee’s Ukrainian Community Gathers at South Side Church
A world apart, Milwaukee's Ukrainian community organizes medical supplies for the war.
It’s Sunday at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Between them is the congregation, mostly silent. Their heads are bent in reverence, pensive and clouded by current events. Most of them still have family in Ukraine – some were even born there. A recent invasion by Russian forces has resulted in casualties and destruction.
But it’s Sunday. The people are gathered in prayer just as they have been for over a century. And here, there’s work to be done.
The church, a stronghold for the city’s Ukrainian community since 1917, is rallying to support loved ones overseas.
Far-stretching roots
The church, located at 1231 W. Scott St., was originally built in 1858. The building has been moved twice.
Much of the church’s decor is still the same as it was at its founding, said Ed Bergey, parish treasurer. That includes the iconostasis, translated from Greek as “icon stand,” a wall of religious icons and paintings common in Orthodox churches that separates the sanctuary from the rest of the chapel.
In an excerpt from the Encyclopedia of Milwaukee, a digital urban historical project by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, writer Bill Reck describes the development of St. Mary’s after it was purchased by Ukrainian community members in 1917. It had previously been a Norwegian Lutheran church.
A large reason for the influx of Ukrainians in the area was displacement after major conflicts, such as World War I and World War II. After fleeing Europe and finding themselves in Milwaukee, they took it upon themselves to keep the customs alive.
“For people in Ukraine, most of their life was around the church,” Bergey said. “They had church services that lasted hours and hours and hours, and they didn’t have any pews to sit in. It was a tremendous part of their life. They lost that when they came here, and they tried to maintain it.”
As new arrivals to the country, the church served as a place to meet fellow Ukrainians.
“They were displaced people,” Bergey said. “They came here looking for a common language and a common history, if you will.”
After services on Sunday, the congregation still gathers in the basement of the church. They eat, drink and socialize just as the church’s forbears did. Bergey said the gatherings remain an important part of the community in the city.
The church wears its age on its sleeve. Severe problems with the roof and beams of the church have forced staff to put up bungee cords to reinforce the walls, Bergey said. The parish staff is hoping to make repairs soon.
‘The go-between’
It’s rare to catch Sophia Torcivia, parish board president of St. Mary’s Church, in a moment of downtime. On top of trying to keep the church in one piece, she’s got people depending on her. On top of the work she does at the church, she keeps busy by volunteering at a food pantry.
Her latest project is rallying medical supplies to send to the Ukrainian front.
“I’m like the go-between,” Torcivia, who was born in the Ukraine but whose family fled when she was a child, said. “I keep going to where the most good can be provided.”
It’s not without its toll. She said she had a splitting headache from having cried so much over the last few days and was desperately trying not to cry anymore.
In some moments, though, such as the Ukrainian national anthem being played at the church, she can’t control her emotions.
“It’s just so barbaric,” Torcivia said of the Russian invasion. “It’s undisciplined. It’s killing for killing’s sake.”
Even through it all, she doesn’t plan to stop trying to help anytime soon. For Torcivia, this is a mission.
“If I can be of help to the Ukrainian people in any way possible, that’s why God put me on this Earth,” Torcivia said. “If that takes my time, then it’s well worth it. If I can just see that maybe I saved two people, even one – well, one is better than none.”
How to help
Those who wish to send donations for medical supplies can do so by sending them to 1231 W. Scott St. Supplies can also be donated after Sunday services, which start at 10 a.m.
The church has a goal of raising $60,000 for repairs. It has a GoFundMe page for people to donate online.
On the South Side, a historic Ukrainian church does what it can to support a country was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
More about the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
- Milwaukee’s Ukrainian Community Gathers at South Side Church - Matt Martinez - Mar 10th, 2022
- RELEASE: Pocan Votes to Fund Government, Send Aid to Ukraine - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 10th, 2022
- As U.S. Bans Russian Oil, Baldwin Calls for Expansion of American Biofuels - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 9th, 2022
- Gov. Evers, Governors Urge Congress to Suspend Federal Gas Tax as Wisconsinites See Rising Costs at Gas Pumps - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 8th, 2022
- Godlewski Calls On State to Divest Russian Assets - Rob Mentzer - Mar 7th, 2022
- State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski Calls on SWIB to Divest Any State Funds in Russian Holdings - Sarah Godlewski - Mar 7th, 2022
- Wisconsin Companies Cut Russian Business Ties - Corri Hess - Mar 4th, 2022
- Open Letter to the People of Ukraine - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Mar 4th, 2022
- Lakefront Raising Money for Ukraine - Diane Bezucha - Mar 4th, 2022
- Baldwin Supports Bipartisan Senate Resolution to Hold Putin Accountable for War Crimes, Human Rights Abuses in Ukraine - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 4th, 2022
Read more about Russian Invasion of Ukraine here
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
-
Rufus King Senior Earns Nursing DegreeMar 10th, 2022 by Chesnie Wardell
-
Why I’m Helping People In UkraineMar 6th, 2022 by Victor Valionta
-
Infant Formula Recall Worries ParentsMar 6th, 2022 by Matt Martinez