Beware of ‘Ukraine’ Charity Scams
State consumer officials warn of online and phone scams.
With a new humanitarian crisis catalyzed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a lot of people are seeking ways to help. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Intuitions (DFI) are warning consumers to do research before donating money to a charity. Phone and online scams are seeking to exploit sympathy for Ukrainians victimized by the Russian invasion.
“Scammers see tragedies as a way to line their pockets at the expense of well-meaning citizens,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Give generously to a charity if you are inclined, but always research an organization before sending money.”
Fake charity scams can come from a phone call, through the mail, or online. Mimicking the names of major established charities, the scams often seem convincing. Consumers are encouraged to pay attention to whether web addresses end in .org or .com — since the latter indicates that the organization is not a nonprofit charitable group. Scammers also utilize social media and send out spam text messages that can also expose phones and computers to malware and hacking. If a charity was created since the invasion began, be particularly cautious, experts warn.
If you want to verify that a charity is real, try to find contact information for the charity besides the number or email address which initiated the pitch. You can also check to see if a charity is registered in Wisconsin by visiting DFI’s website. Complaints can be filed at the DATCP website, or by emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.
Beware charity scams that mention Ukraine was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
- Beware of ‘Ukraine’ Charity Scams - Isiah Holmes - Mar 3rd, 2022
- Statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson in support of Ukraine - University of Wisconsin System - Mar 1st, 2022
- As Putin’s Illegal Invasion of Ukraine Causes Gas Prices to Rise, Baldwin Joins Colleagues to Urge Biden Administration to Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Feb 25th, 2022
- BBB Tip: How to give wisely to Ukrainian relief efforts - Wisconsin Better Business Bureau - Feb 25th, 2022
- Senator Baldwin’s Statement on Putin’s Attacks on Ukraine - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Feb 24th, 2022
Read more about Russian Invasion of Ukraine here
One thought on “Beware of ‘Ukraine’ Charity Scams”
In 1991, George Bush Sr. said we had to wage war on Iraq because their soldiers were bayoneting babies in Kuwait’s hospitals. Bush lied. America killed over one million men, women, and children in Iraq over the next 12 years.
In 2001, George Bush Jr. declared war on Afghanistan. Bush claimed Osama bin Laden was hiding in some caves in the mountains. Osama bin Laden was in Pakistan. The U.S. killed over 50,000 civilians in Afghanistan over the next 20 years and Joe Biden is still killing them with drones and missiles.
In 2003, George Bush Jr. said Saddam Hussein attacked America on 9/11. Bush lied. America tortured and killed another one million men, women, and children in Iraq and we are still killing them today.
In 2011, Barack Obama started a war against Libya in order to remove Muammar Gaddafi. Over 100,000 civilians died. Libya is now an open “slave market” and the killing continues. When Gaddafi was killed, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughed, “We came. We saw. He died”.
In 2011, Barack Obama said, “Bashar Assad is killing his own people with chemical weapons so now we have to wage war on Syria”. Obama lied. Obama dropped so many bombs on Syria that the Air Force ran out of bombs. Obama killed over 500,000 civilians in Syria and we are still killing them today.
In 2014, Barack Obama staged a violent coup in Ukraine and overthrew the democratically elected government. Then Obama installed a U.S. puppet dictatorship government. The U.S. backed government of Ukraine has killed over 14,000 Russian speaking people in the Eastern provinces of Ukraine since 2014.
Trump launched Tomahawk and Cruise missiles into Syria. Trump used a drone strike to destroy a bus full of children in Yemen and a car full of U.N. Ambassadors from Iran.
Joe Biden has been shipping nuclear warhead capable weapons to Germany and Poland. Biden wanted to put nuclear weapons in Japan but they said no. Biden shipped missiles to Ukraine and pointed them at Russia.
If someone asks me to contribute money for the U.S. war in Ukraine war, I’ll tell them that I gave that money to the Wisconsin Humane Society.