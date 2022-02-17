COVID-19 Still At High Levels, But Declining
Massive peak in cases from Omicron variant taking some time to come down from.
The level of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County continues to go down, according to a recent report.
The number of new weekly cases shows this decline. This past week, Feb. 9 – 15, there were 752 cases of COVID-19 in the county, compared to 1,346 the week prior. This same trend in new cases is present in the county’s population of children.
Hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. This past week there were 493 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The week prior there were 677. There were 3 reported deaths due to COVID-19 this past week, compared to 20 the week prior.
The positivity rate, however, is holding steady. This metric measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19. It was measured at 10.7% both this past week and the week prior. But the number of people accessing testing has been dropping in recent weeks. So this rate comes from a smaller sample size than previous weeks.
The transmission rate, which measures how many people, on average, will catch COVID-19 from a single case, remained below 1.0 as of Feb. 8. This indicates community suppression of the disease.
A countywide vaccination report as of Feb. 14 shows 63.6% of county residents eligible for the vaccine (five years and older) are completely vaccinated, and 68% have received at least one dose.
The percentage of residents that are eligible for a booster (12 years and older) and received it was 57.9%.
Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccine report here.
