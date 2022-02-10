You can own or drink a piece of the city's 108th annual holiday tree.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Public Works isn’t going to let any of the city’s official Christmas tree go to waste.

The 36-foot-tall tree, the city’s 108th annual Christmas tree, was removed in late January, but it’s going to reappear in unexpected places.

of Younger’s Woodery will make chainsaw-carved art from its trunk. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the pieces will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund. The 31-year-old program supports tree planting in public places across the city.

Some of the boughs from the tree, for the second year, will end up being used to make beer. Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St., is using the boughs to brew its Sproose beer, a double India pale ale. A portion of the proceeds from those suds will also support the forestry fund. In 2021 that arrangement yielded approximately $1,200.

“Growing up and living in the Northwoods with family members who made a living working in the woods we have a real appreciation for trees and how they enhance our environment and daily lives,” said Black Husky co-owner Tim Eichinger in a statement. “We are happy to have this special connection and be able to support the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund and its commitment to tree planting in Milwaukee.” Eichinger previously credited his sister-in-law, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher whose students long performed at the annual tree-lighting ceremony, with making the connection between the holiday tree.

Black Husky will also host an auction later this year for the Younger’s Woodery pieces.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The portion of the tree that didn’t end up becoming art or beer is becoming mulch and will find its way back to city property.

“The vast majority of trees replaced citywide by our Forestry team are repurposed rather than sent to a landfill. It has been a longstanding goal to always get the highest and best use of this urban wood, and this sculpture initiative combining reuse of the City Christmas Tree with art certainly fulfills that goal,” said interim DPW Commissioner Karen Dettmer.

The 2021 tree, a Colorado Blue Spruce, was donated by Mike Connell and Katie Major. The city removed it from their front yard on S. 88th St. in early November.

As a result of the 2018 installation of a sculpture in front of Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., the holiday tree is now installed in a less visible location just to the east on N. Market St.