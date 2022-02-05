Ron Johnson Attended Meeting To Oppose Election Certification
Meeting set up by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell came two days before January 6 Capitol riot.
Sen. Ron Johnson attended a meeting put together by conspiracy theorist, Donald Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Jan. 4, 2021 to discuss ways to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, according to the Washington Post.
The meeting was held at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. and Johnson attended virtually, but two other Republican senators, Kevin Cramer, (R-N.D.), and Cynthia M. Lummis, (R-Wyo.), attended in person.
A Dec. 18 memo, obtained by the Post, that explains the plan to dig through American’s communication data was circulated to Johnson and other senators after the meeting.
The meeting came two days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that followed a number of Republicans objecting to the certification of Biden’s win. Johnson, who had initially signaled that he’d vote against certification, voted to certify following the attack on the Capitol. Johnson has continued to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election in the year since the attack.
Johnson, who was at the time the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, had held a hearing on Dec. 18, 2020 to look into unfounded accusations of election fraud. A spokesperson for Johnson’s office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that this committee work was why he attended the meeting.
The emergence of the memo and knowledge of the Jan. 4 meeting is not Johnson’s only accusation of election fraud to be revealed this week. In a virtual town hall, Johnson accused Milwaukee of being a significant source of election fraud.
“Our concern is Milwaukee…. This is one of these big Democrat strongholds that just can’t seem to get their votes counted until they know exactly how many votes they need,” he said at the Wednesday town hall. “Whether anything’s happening or not, this just looks suspicious.”
Ron Johnson attended meeting on delaying election certification two days before Jan. 6 was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Chaos at the Capitol
- Ron Johnson Attended Meeting To Oppose Election Certification - Henry Redman - Feb 5th, 2022
- Op Ed: Wisconsin’s January 6 Collaborators - Matt Rothschild - Jan 9th, 2022
- Rep. Robyn Vining Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the United States Capitol Insurrection - State Rep. Robyn Vining - Jan 6th, 2022
- Op Ed: Hold Wisconsin’s Fraudulent Electors Accountable - Jeffrey Mandell - Jan 6th, 2022
- Joint Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jan 6th, 2022
- One Year After January 6th Insurrection, Wisconsinites Haven’t Forgotten Ron Johnson’s Dangerous Efforts to Undermine U.S. Democracy - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jan 6th, 2022
- Six Wisconsinites Charged in Capitol Insurrection - Rob Mentzer - Jan 6th, 2022
- AG Kaul Issues Statement on One-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection - Wisconsin Department of Justice - Jan 6th, 2022
- Op Ed: Van Orden Complicit in January 6 Riot? - Bill Kaplan - Jan 4th, 2022
- Questions Remain About Derrick Van Orden’s Participation in the January 6th Attack on Democracy - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Sep 17th, 2021
Read more about Chaos at the Capitol here