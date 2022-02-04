Insurers Ending Full Coverage For COVID-19 Treatment
Report says 75% no longer waiving co-pays and cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment.
Leer en español: Las aseguradoras privadas ya no renuncian por completo a los tratamientos de COVID-19
Consumers could be in for a surprise when they see their coronavirus-related medical bills. Some insurers are no longer covering the full cost for treatment of COVID-19.
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly three quarters of the largest health plans in America were no longer waiving cost-sharing. This includes some insurers listed on the federal marketplace through the Affordable Care Act.
Medicaid, BadgerCare and Children’s Health Insurance Plans, or CHIP, should be unaffected.
Sadie Tuescher, owner of Wisconsin Health Insurance Advocate LLC, said testing continues to be fully covered by insurance companies because of a federal mandate. COVID-19 vaccines remain free of charge to everyone as well.
The changes mostly concern treatment. For instance, people may need to pay a co-pay for a doctor’s visit or hospital stays. Some treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, may not be covered because they are considered “experimental,” Tuescher said, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Harris said people trying to reach their insurance provider should check their insurance card for contact information.
Justin Rivas, manager for the Milwaukee Enrollment Network and director of community health initiatives for the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, said there are many factors that could affect someone’s coverage, including its quality tier — the percentage an insurer covers in a plan — and in-network health locations, or providers specific to an insurance plan.
Rivas said any time is a good time to contact insurance navigators, especially since there are many new options during the pandemic.
Where to find help:
To contact a navigator from Covering Wisconsin, call 414-400-9489. Navigators can help you reach your insurance provider, find out what’s covered on your plan and assist with appeals if you are billed incorrectly.
For a list of educational sheets with information on insurance, including how to apply and affordability, visit the Covering Wisconsin website.
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health plans ended on Jan. 15, but you may still be able to enroll or change your plan during the Special Enrollment Period. This option is available for people who have had a qualifying change in life, including marriage, childbirth and a change in residence.
You might also qualify if you’ve recently lost your health insurance. You’ll need to apply within 60 days of the qualifying event to get coverage.
To find out if you qualify for Medicaid or CHIP coverage, visit the Healthcare.gov website.
COVID-19 treatments no longer fully waived by private insurers was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: Weekly COVID-19 Cases Declining - Graham Kilmer - Feb 4th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Feb 4th, 2022
- Insurers Ending Full Coverage For COVID-19 Treatment - Matt Martinez - Feb 4th, 2022
- Public Health Officials Monitoring Omicron Subvariant - Shamane Mills - Feb 4th, 2022
- Milwaukee County Distributed Nearly 200,000 N95 Masks to Community Agencies and General Public in First Week of February - County Executive David Crowley - Feb 4th, 2022
- Gov. Evers Announces 70 Wisconsin National Guard Members Complete CNA Training Course, Provide Support Hospital and Nursing Home Capacity - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 3rd, 2022
- GOP Lawmakers Push ‘Medical Freedom’ Bills - Shamane Mills - Feb 3rd, 2022
- City Offering $100 Vaccine Incentive - Graham Kilmer - Feb 1st, 2022
- Milwaukee Health Department Launches Incentive Program for First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Feb 1st, 2022
- Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Robert A. Stevens - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 1st, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
-
Meet City’s New Election CommissionersFeb 3rd, 2022 by Edgar Mendez
-
Church Offers Free Mental Health ServicesJan 31st, 2022 by Matt Martinez
-
Muslim Community Needs RepresentationJan 29th, 2022 by Janan Najeeb
One thought on “Insurers Ending Full Coverage For COVID-19 Treatment”
Horaah! About time.