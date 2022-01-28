Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin has a noteworthy track record among the states that have contributed to national policy. Examples includes its pioneering role in unemployment compensation, workers compensation and Social Security.

The state’s role on the national stage continues. The last three decades have witnessed the national expansion of a movement to expand parent options in choosing schools that their children attend.

The movement began in Milwaukee in 1990 when Republican Governorsigned legislation sponsored by Democrat Rep. Polly Williams creating the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program. A program that began with only 341 students at seven schools has grown to include 129 schools attended by nearly 29,000 program recipients.

A few months ago I spoke with a retired Journal Sentinel reporter and mentioned the substantial impact of the Milwaukee program in the rest of the nation. She was skeptical, in part because the story has been under reported locally. On later receiving substantiation of the kind I offer below, she responded, “Wow.”

As part of National School Choice Week, skyscrapers in cities across the country have flashed messages this week to commemorate the developments. Literally thousands of events are being held thanks to the support provided to the main organizer, Andrew Campenalla. Tonight former Governor Thompson will speak in the Lambeau Field Atrium to school choice supporters from across the state.

Wisconsinites had a big part in taking the idea national. In the late 1990s major philanthropists approached my wife, Susan Mitchell, and asked her to direct an organization aimed at spreading the movement. With help from supporters like Howard Fuller, who in 2000 founded the Black Alliance for Educational Options, the American Education Reform Association reached out to reformers in states across the country.

Results? Seventy-six programs in 32 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico provide K-12 options that did not previously exist. More than 600,000 students participate, benefiting either from a private school voucher, an educational savings account, or a scholarship financed through state tax credits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been significant in prompting enactment of new programs. More generally, it has spurred a parental awakening among families affected by school closures often pushed by teacher unions.

The outcome of the Virginia gubernatorial election illustrates how that awakening can have profound political results. It’s no accident that one of Republican Rebecca Kleefisch’s first ads highlighted K-12 issues and her goal of making school choice universal. Kevin Nicholson, her opponent in the GOP primary for governor, also calls for universal choice. The contrast between their views and those of Governor Tony Evers could not be starker.