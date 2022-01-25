Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Another large shipment of N95 masks will be handed out to residents in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Tuesday that the county had received a shipment of 575,000 N95 masks. These high-grade masks have proven more effective in limiting the transmission of COVID-19 than other makes and materials.

“This week, the Department of Health and Human Services is working to distribute the remainder of the N-95 masks to the county’s most vulnerable residents,” said County executive David Crowley in a statement. “The department and its affiliated community agency partners are working to get masks out to residents who need them the most.”

These masks are part of the initiative by the state Department of Health Services to distribute more than 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the start of 2022, according to a statement from the county executive’s office.

In early January, the City of Milwaukee Health Department received approximately 500,000 masks from the state and handed them out at community health centers, testing sites and public libraries.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has already distributed 175,000 masks among 10 municipalities in the county. For the remainder, “DHHS will distribute masks to residents who engage with County Services and its affiliated community agency partners like organizations serving older adults, Milwaukee County Senior Centers, and Meals on Wheels,” according to the statement from the county executive’s office.

The county recently sent out a survey to more than 1,000 community service organizations to see what the masks needs are in the community, Crowley said during a media briefing Tuesday. The county executive said these organizations, like churches and food pantries, should reach out to the county Department of Health and Human Services to place an order for masks. There’s no deadline, but the masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Crowley reiterated during the briefing that vaccination continues to be the most effective defense against COVID-19, but that masking is another effective layer of protection. “Wearing a well fitted mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“We know that there is a demand for high-quality masks since the omicron variant is much more contagious,” Crowley said, “and the N-95 masks provide the appropriate amount of protection from contracting the new variant or spreading it to others.”

To contact DHHS for masks, call this number: (414) 289-6482.