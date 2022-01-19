Milwaukee’s New Cloth Mask Mandate Is 99% Useless!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, recently said this month on “CNN Newsroom.” Based on Dr. Wen’s comment and those of many other experts, Milwaukee’s new cloth mask mandate is useless unless it required the use of the massively more effective 3M-n95 masks.

Dr. Wen’s argument validates the fact that cloth masks are nothing more than “facial decorations.” Additionally, as with many of the mandates along the way over the last two years, this move is too little too late in regards to Omicron because case numbers are already peaking, according to experts, and by the time this mandate kicks in, the threat from Omicron will be diminished. Further, while Milwaukee has recently distributed free 3M-n95 masks, there are not enough masks to go around for nearly 600,000 Milwaukee residents—not to mention visitors who number in the hundreds of thousands—to allow each individual a new 3M-n95 mask each day (Since the CDC recommends daily mask replacements).

Do the math for Milwaukee residents: Nearly 600,000 persons multiplied by 45 days (estimated mandate length—and it may be longer) totals 27 MILLION 3M-n95 masks. Does the City have access to 27 million 3M-n95 masks or a plan to distribute 27 million of them equally to each resident over the next month?

Does the City have the staff to monitor such a program?

If you wish to wear a mask, wear one—it’s your choice, your right; just as it is your choice and right to decide whether or not you receive the vaccines. But the city’s new cloth mask mandate provides nearly ZERO safety, and is nothing more than an overreach of local government and another “do something just for appearances strategy?”