City Completes Renaming Old World Third To Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Dozens of civic leaders gathered Monday afternoon, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at one of downtown’s most prominent intersections to celebrate the end of an “injustice.”

A political compromise in 1984 resulted in N. 3rd St. becoming N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. north of W. McKinley Ave. and N. Old World Third St. on the six blocks to the south.

The deal was made to appease merchants on the street, including Usinger’s Famous Sausage, which objected to the name change and said it would negatively impact tourism. The result was a street named for the civil rights leader, except in the high-profile downtown neighborhood.

“This city did Martin Luther King an injustice by not allowing his street to go all the way through,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs in 2018.

In 2021, her colleagues unanimously co-sponsored her proposal to change the name. Coggs credited a national movement on racial justice, the comments of Wisconsin civil rights leader Vel Phillips, and the questioning of Coggs’ own daughter in spurring her to push to change it.

On Monday afternoon, she walked onto a stage at the intersection of W. Wisconsin Ave. and the newly-named N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to a round of applause.

“I’m happy to be here celebrating because too often we are in a city where too often the news we see is negative,” said Coggs. She praised the collaborative effort to change the name, including the support of business owners. “I think we all recognize that just because things were a way in the past they don’t have to be that way in the future.”

Coggs praised former alderwoman Marlene Johnson-Odom, who passed away in 2017, for fighting to broker the 1984 deal.

“We know the racial reality of the past and now we’re trying to make a transition to a better future,” she said.

“We are here today to do the right thing,” said Ben Johnson, Johnson-Odom’s former husband and a former council member. Paraphrasing King, Johnson said: “It’s always the right time to do the right thing.”

“Folks, this is bigger than just renaming a street,” said Governor Tony Evers. “It’s about building Dr. King’s legacy into the fabrics and street that make up this community. It’s about solidifying Milwaukee’s commitment to equity and justice for all of its residents.”

Ald. Robert Bauman, in whose district the ceremony was held, praised Coggs for leading the renaming effort. “She took the initiative,” said Bauman.

“In the spirit of Dr. King, we must acknowledge that symbolism alone is not sufficient,” said Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He said it was important that the recognition extends into the “living room of our city” and more would still need to be done. “This today, this is justice.”

Bobby Wiltgen, owner of Who’s on Third, Third Street Tavern and other now-King Drive businesses, spoke on behalf of the Old World Third Street Business Association. “Since 1984, downtown 3rd Street has changed a lot,” he said. “We pride ourselves on the fact that all ages, families, college students, children, adults, seniors, people of all backgrounds enjoy our establishments when they come down. Making us what I believe is the most diverse entertainment district in the city.”

The event ended with the street sign being unveiled. The new street signs still recognize the district with a cream-colored attachment, reading “Old World 3rd Street Entertainment District,” surrounding the traditional green street sign honoring King.

“Today’s celebration is a great celebration of hope personified,” said Coggs.

TMJ anchor Shannon Sims emceed the outdoor event, with an invocation from pastor Joy Gallmon, a poem from Kali Maa Free, the 2021 Little Miss Juneteenth winner, and an essay by Amillia Bell, the winner of the Marcus Performing Arts Center‘s 2022 MLK speech contest.

Spotted at the well-attended ceremony were 11 of the 15 council members (a public notice violation), Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, DCD Commissioner Lafayette Crump, Librarian Joan Johnson, Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks, Souls to the Polls leader Greg Lewis, Milwaukee Downtown CEO Beth Weirick, former King Drive Business Improvement District director Deshea Agee, county supervisors John Weishan, Jr. and Sequanna Taylor, former Public Works Commissioner Jeff Polenske and a number of city employees who otherwise had the holiday off from work.

It also served as one of the few in-person events where the mayoral candidates could gather. Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Senator Lena Taylor and Michael Sampson were all in attendance. Representative David Bowen, running for lieutenant governor, and chief deputy Denita Ball, running to replace Lucas as sheriff, were also in attendance.

Milwaukee Downtown coordinated much of the event, including providing popular propane heaters.

The 3rd Street name isn’t expected to vanish anytime soon. The sign for the new 3rd Street Market Hall loomed over the ceremony and a host of other businesses are numerically named, including Who’s on Third, Brick 3 Pizza and Third Street Tavern.

It’s the second time the council has renamed a downtown street in recent years. In 2018, Coggs led the unanimously-adopted renaming of N. 4th St. to N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W. St. Paul Ave. north to W. Capitol Dr. She said at the time that Phillips told her she wanted her street to parallel that of her friend King, but wanted it to go all the way through Downtown.

