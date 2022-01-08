Reports Say Ron Johnson To Seek Reelection

Republican had promised in 2016 not to seek a third term.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who once vowed he’d leave office after two terms, is reportedly poised to announce a third-term bid.

Milwaukee television newsman Matt Smith of WISN Channel 12 tweeted Friday, “A Republican source tells @WISN12News Sen. Ron Johnson will seek re-election and is expected to make his official announcement in the coming days.”

WisPolitics.com published a post Friday afternoon that cited two unnamed sources who said that announcement is expected on Monday.

The possibility has been in the air for months that Johnson would go back on his self-imposed term-limit pledge, which he made during his 2016 re-election campaign. In the last several months Johnson himself has hinted he might run again.

WisPolitics.com described him as “one of the most vulnerable members of the U.S. Senate,” and Johnson has been especially polarizing among political activists. Statements and comments he has made minimizing COVID-19, casting doubt on COVID-19 vaccines, hinting at unsubstantiated claims of irregularities in the 2020 presidential election and more have drawn widespread criticism. This week alone, Johnson’s statements on a talk radio show suggesting, in defiance of all scientific evidence, that surviving COVID-19 would confer greater immunity than a vaccine, was denounced by health care activists.

In repeated Marquette Law School polls, as many as one-third of those responding have said they don’t know enough about him to have an opinion of Johnson. In the poll’s August 2021 report, however, Johnson’s favorability was under water (42% viewed him unfavorably, 35% favorably) while the “no opinion” column had dropped to 23%.

Over the course of the last year, a small army of Democrats lined up to run for the seat, most of them focusing their early campaign messages on the assumption that he would be the likely GOP standard-bearer.

Democratic hopefuls include Lt. Gov., State Treasurer Milwaukee Bucks executive, and Outagamie County Executive and former state representative. Godlewski’s campaign issued a press release touting a poll showing her beating Johnson in a head-to-head race.

“Wisconsin voters will relish the opportunity to fire Ron Johnson, who has used his senatorial power to enrich himself and his wealthiest donors at the expense of the middle class,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler in a statement.

Johnson was first elected in 2010, when he unseated Democrat Russ Feingold in what turned out to be a landmark Republican year and retained the seat in a rematch with Feingold in 2016.

Reports say Johnson will seek third Senate term was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.