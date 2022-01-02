Milwaukee Public Schools Will Be Virtual This Week
"Emergency safety measure" has students virtual and staff in-person through Jan. 10.
Milwaukee Public Schools announced Sunday evening that its more than 150 schools will all be virtual for the next week following the holiday break.
Classes were scheduled to resume in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 4, but “due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented,” said the district in a statement.
MPS is offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff at six locations on Monday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The participating schools are Hamilton, Marshall, Obama, Pulaski and South Division high schools and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning.
The district will be providing free breakfast and lunch at a number of pickup sites. “To support students and families during virtual learning, student meals will be provided daily at various Stop, Grab & Go locations from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. More information on student meals will be posted on the district website, school websites, and social media,” said MPS.
MPS said it hopes to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 10.
The district was virtual for most of the 2020-21 school year, with optional in-person instruction offered starting in April 2021. It returned to in-person school for this school year, maintaining a mask mandate and offering a cash incentive for students to be vaccinated.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Milwaukee Public Schools Will Be Virtual This Week - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 2nd, 2022
- Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson - Mayor Cavalier Johnson - Jan 2nd, 2022
- DHS Urges Public Health Practices to Keep Kids Safe and in School - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Dec 30th, 2021
- Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 Testing Hours for New Year’s Weekend - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Dec 29th, 2021
- Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s Statement on CDC Recommendations to Shorten Isolation and Quarantine Periods - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Dec 28th, 2021
- City Hall: COVID Testing Surges, While Mayor Pleads For More Vaccinations - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 28th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Stephen M. Smith - Gov. Tony Evers - Dec 28th, 2021
- Evers Strategizes on Pandemic - Laurel White - Dec 27th, 2021
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum to Close Temporarily Through January 5 - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Dec 27th, 2021
- City Hall: Firefighters Union Approves Vaccine-or-Mask Requirement - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 23rd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
One thought on “Milwaukee Public Schools Will Be Virtual This Week”
How will parents take off of work with such short notice to watch their kids?