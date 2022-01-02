Milwaukee Public Schools Will Be Virtual This Week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools announced Sunday evening that its more than 150 schools will all be virtual for the next week following the holiday break.

Classes were scheduled to resume in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 4, but “due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented,” said the district in a statement.

Starting Saturday morning the district offered voluntary COVID-19 testing for its staff, which is already subject to a vaccination mandate. All district staff not subject to the district’s quarantine policy are required to report in person on Jan. 4.

MPS is offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff at six locations on Monday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The participating schools are Hamilton, Marshall, Obama, Pulaski and South Division high schools and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning.

The district will be providing free breakfast and lunch at a number of pickup sites. “To support students and families during virtual learning, student meals will be provided daily at various Stop, Grab & Go locations from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. More information on student meals will be posted on the district website, school websites, and social media,” said MPS.

MPS said it hopes to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 10.

The district was virtual for most of the 2020-21 school year, with optional in-person instruction offered starting in April 2021. It returned to in-person school for this school year, maintaining a mask mandate and offering a cash incentive for students to be vaccinated.