Chris Larson May Run For Mayor

State Senator Chris Larson could soon join the field of candidates vying to serve as Milwaukee’s next mayor.

“I’m strongly considering a run for Milwaukee Mayor,” said Larson in a social media post published Monday evening. “I think Milwaukee has a need for bold, progressive leadership that clears a path for everyone to rise up, not just the developers, the rich folks that buy politicians, and the special interests that hinder progress.”

The state senator and prominent Democrat would be the ninth candidate in the race. His message came the same day his colleague Sen.announced she was running.

Larson, 41, was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 2010 after he upset incumbent Jeff Plale. He served as the senate minority leader from 2013 to 2015.

Recently he’s spent a lot of time vying for other positions. He’s run twice for Milwaukee County Executive, including a narrow (50%/49.5%) loss in April 2020. He also filed to run for U.S. Senate in May before suspending his campaign in August and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

Larson doesn’t have much time to decide if he wants to jump in the nonpartisan race for mayor. Candidates have until Jan. 15 to submit at least 1,500 signatures to appear on the ballot.

A primary election is scheduled for Feb. 15 and a special election April 5.

“Milwaukee has a chance to truly be bold. We’ve been beaten up by Republicans in Madison and others around the state who refuse to let us thrive, or to even return to Milwaukee the tax revenue that is generated here,” said Larson in his social media post.

Larson will need to run for reelection to his senate seat this fall.

The senator served as a member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2008 until his election to the senate.

Larson lives in the Bay View neighborhood with his wife and two children. An avid runner, he can frequently be spotted at area races or runs on the city’s trail network.

Larson would join a crowded field that includes Taylor, acting mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, former alderman Robert Donovan, entrepreneur Michael Sampson, activist Nicholas McVey and teacher Sheila Conley-Patterson.

Larson reportedly insulted Taylor with a mental-health-related comment in 2016.