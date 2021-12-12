Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new apartment building could be coming to the Historic Third Ward.

According to its latest newsletter, the Italian Community Center has an agreement to sell a three-acre site to Minnesota-based Kaeding Development Group to form the development.

As first reported by, no exact address for the site was provided. But a description indicates it would include a warehouse. And while much of the neighborhood is former warehouses, the only such building the ICC owns is a 6,944-square-foot, one-story structure at 640 E. Summerfest Pl.

Kaeding would buy that property and a portion of the six-acre parcel adjacent to it. The ICC uses the northern half of that parcel, 132 N. Jackson St., as a surface parking lot, but the southern half is a vacant lot.

The sale is in the due diligence phase.

The area around the site has seen a substantial amount of change in recent years, and is likely to see even more. While much of the Third Ward is multi-story, historically warehouses with new uses, the eastern half that the ICC anchors was a railyard for decades and is now largely a collection of surface parking lots and one-story buildings.

The Milwaukee Ballet developed its new Baumgartner Center for Dance, 128 N. Jackson St., just west of the Kaeding site on land the Ballet acquired from the ICC. That building was completed in 2019.

To the south of the Kaeding site, FPC Live unveiled plans last week to develop an indoor theater complex with 800 and 4,000 seat venues. That development would be built on land leased from Summerfest-host Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. FPC Live and Summerfest are already partnering on booking shows at the outdoor stages at Henry Maier Festival Park

A number of other proposals are in various stages of development. Developer Peter Renner proposed townhouse-style condominiums in late 2016 for 610 E. Summerfest Pl., a narrow lot immediately west of the ICC warehouse.

On the next lot west of the Renner site, Black Swan Enterprises secured design approval earlier this year for a new event venue at 100 N. Jefferson St.

The design of the Kaeding building would need to be approved by the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board. The current building at the site was built in 1950 and used by the Liquid Carbonic Corp. according a Wisconsin Historical Society report. The ICC has owned the property since 1997.

Much of Kaeding’s past work includes hotels, but the company is also developing a mixed-use complex in downtown St. Paul.

