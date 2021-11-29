Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Indulgence Chocolatiers, a new shop specializing in truffles, chocolate bars, toffee and more, is now open at The Corners of Brookfield. The new location is the largest of Indulgence’s three shops, the others being in Shorewood and Wauwatosa. Lori Fredrich reports:

(Indulgence Chocolatiers) features a spacious pairing bar where up to 25 guests can gather to enjoy curated chocolate flights paired with beer, wine or cheese. Beginning in January, the pairing bar will also function as a space for Indulgence’s popular pairing classes, which invite guests to explore both traditional and nontraditional chocolate pairings, including beer, wine, bourbon, cheese and cocktails. Guests can watch the Indulgence website for a schedule of offerings in the weeks ahead. Gift cards for pairing classes will also be available to purchase for holiday gift giving. … Indulgence Chocolatiers Brookfield is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Event Space For Third Ward

A new event venue is being planned for the former SURG on the Water space at 102 N. Water St. The Starling, set to open in April of 2022, is a project by Tyler Curran and Ramsey Renno, the duo behind event spaces The Ivy House and Filament — both in Walker’s Point. The Starling will offer pop-up dining nights and other events open to the public. Jordyn Noennig reports:

The 5,500-square-foot space can seat up to 200 people and has an outdoor boardwalk overlooking the Milwaukee River. The two said they are updating the space to make it modern and colorful. Permitting is still in process. “We want it to work well in the Third Ward, as well as draw on the natural ambiance of the river,” Renno said. “We knew it was a diamond in the rough and we needed to bring it into 2021. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

Riley’s Good Dogs Adds Curbside Pickup

With temperatures dropping and snow beginning to fall, Riley’s Good Dogs food truck has shifted its operations. The food truck, known for its meat and plant-based hot dogs, sausages and signature Zoomie fries, is now offering curbside pickup at its commercial kitchen space located at 720 N. Water St. Fredrich reports:

To take advantage, just place your order online and pull up to the building. There’s a loading zone right in front of the building, plus nearby parking spaces all along Water Street. When you arrive, give the business a call at (414) 559-4644 and someone will run your food right out to your car. Beginning Dec. 4, customers will also be able to order delivery from Riley’s through EatStreet. …Riley’s Good Dogs (is) offering curbside pick-up Tuesday through Sunday 11 to 9 p.m.

The Busy Beestro Opening in Bay View

A new local meal delivery system offering a weekly menu of restaurant-quality dishes will open soon in Bay View. Named The Busy Beestro, the delivery service that aims to serve healthy, high-end meals is run by Rachael Karr and Heidi Mott. Karr’s prior restaurant experience includes a role as Executive Chef at Pastiche at Hotel Metro and at Lazy Susan. The Busy Beestro will operate out of the same kitchen as Lazy Susan. Busy Bee is not currently open to the public, as it awaits licensing from the city. Graham Kilmer reports: