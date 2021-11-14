GOP bill allows some businesses to schedule later working hours for children under 16.

Tourism and business interests are backing a proposed GOP bill that would allow some small businesses to schedule later working hours for children under age 16.

The measure, Senate Bill 332, would allow employers exempt from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act to schedule workers younger than 16 as early as 6 a.m. and as late 9:30 p.m. on school nights, and as late as 11 p.m. if the next day is not a school day.

Current state law prohibits children under 16 from starting work before 7 a.m. Children under 16 may be scheduled to work as late as 7 p.m. between Labor Day and May 31 and as late as 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

Businesses not covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act include those with annual revenues less than $500,000 and those that are not involved in interstate commerce.

SB332 was approved last Wednesday by the state Senate and sent to the Assembly for action.

Groups that support SB332, or its companion, Assembly Bill 324, include the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions, Wisconsin Grocers Association, National Federation of Independent Business, Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association, and Wisconsin Independent Businesses, Inc.

The measures are opposed by unions, social workers, and the League of Women Voters.

The bills’ Republican sponsors, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, of Irma, and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, of Clinton, have said the measures would help small businesses, which are hamstrung by the working hour restrictions in current law.

Business and tourism interests contributed more than $4.7 million to current legislators between January 2015 and June 2021, including $3.8 million to Republicans who control both houses of the legislature.

Felzkowski has received $1,000 in contributions from the National Federation of Independent Business’s political action committee (PAC) and $800 in contributions from the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association’s PAC. Felzkowski’s largest business and tourism industry individual contributors were:

Trygve and Tula Solberg, of Minocqua, owners of Trig’s grocery stores, $6,000,

Paul Nelson, retired owner of Nelson’s Supermarket in Tomahawk, $3,300,

Jim and Lynne Walton, of Bentonville, Ala., whose family owns Walmart, $2,000.

Loudenbeck has received $750 in contributions from the Wisconsin Grocers Association PAC and $500 in contributions from the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association’s PAC. Loudenbeck’s largest business and tourism industry individual contributions were:

Larry and Jerilyn Cornellier, of Beloit, owners of Cornellier Fireworks, $3,600,

William and Audra Perkins, of Avalon, owners of Avalon Auction Center, $3,327,

Dennis and Rose Mulcahy, of Beloit, owners of Old Fashion Bakery, $3,000.