MobCraft Hosting 4th Annual Stout Fest
Milwaukee crafter brewer's December festival features four versions of Padishah stouts
MobCraft Beer is back to host its fourth annual Stout Fest on Dec. 11 in its taproom at 505 S. 5th St.
It will serve as a release party for MobCraft’s annual Padishah Imperial Stout. This year, MobCraft will be releasing four varieties of the stout, including the standard bourbon barrel aged Padishah, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrel Aged Padishah, the Central Standard Bourbon Barrel Aged Padishah and the seven year Old Fitzgerald Barrel Aged Padishah. Each variety was aged for 14 months and has 11% ABV.
MobCraft will be opening the beer garden for outdoor seating despite the cold weather. The garden will have burn barrels to provide heat, as well as bags sets and hammerschlagen for entertainment.
In addition, the brewery space will be decorated and host several contests, such as an ugly sweater contest, stout trivia and a competition to see who can wrap a present the quickest while wearing mittens. The brewery will also be home to a pop-up bottle shop and will provide additional seating.
The taproom will be dedicating almost all of its 31 lines to different stouts, including some Padishah vintages and seasonal options. It will also tap a barrel-aged Boston Cream Dream Pastry Stout for the first time. Flights will be available.
If beer is not enough for stout lovers, MobCraft will also feature a special menu of items made with stout, such as beef stout stew hand pies, Milwaukee onion soup, cheddar and stout meatloaf bites and “Beeramisu.” Dessert, we’d guess.
A full list of stouts on tap at the festival can be found at MobCraft Beer’s event page on Facebook.
