Winters Farmers Market Will Be Held in Deer District
Event most recently held at The Domes is now moving Downtown.
The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is on the move.
The 2021-2022 season will be held in the Deer District adjacent to Fiserv Forum instead of the annex at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes).
“We have greatly valued our long-time partnership with Milwaukee County at the Dome’s Annex over the years. While that venue is no longer an option for us, we feel this led us down a path to a location that will better allow us to achieve our mission to increase access to healthy, local food and economic opportunity in Greater Milwaukee,” said Fondy executive director Jennifer Casey.
The market will run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Nov. 6 through April 9. No markets are scheduled to take place on Nov. 27, Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 because of holidays.
The first two markets will take place outdoors on the plaza at Deer District, while the remaining markets will occur indoors at GATHER, the event venue above Good City Brewing‘s taproom, 333 W. Juneau Ave.
“Fondy’s entire board and staff are thrilled about the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market’s new location. We believe moving the market to GATHER at Deer District will allow our vendors to reach more customers,” said Casey.
The team took over the operation of the event venue during the pandemic, rebranding it GATHER in April. The 6,000-square-foot space overlooks the plaza and arena.
“Customers will be encouraged to wear masks and follow safe shopping guidelines,” says the release. A final COVID-19 safety plan will be posted on the market website.
Casey did not respond to a request for comment on what led The Domes to no longer be a viable option. The market relocated to The Domes from Wisconsin State Fair Park.
The market previously sought to relocate in 2018 because the county intended to lease the 7,500-square-foot annex space out for weddings, which were expected to generate substantially more revenue. But the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors intervened to maintain the market at the facility.