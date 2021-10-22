Winters Farmers Market Will Be Held in Deer District

Event most recently held at The Domes is now moving Downtown.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is on the move.

The 2021-2022 season will be held in the Deer District adjacent to Fiserv Forum instead of the annex at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes).

The farmers market, which is in its 13th season, has been organized by Fondy (formerly the Fondy Food Center) since 2015.

“We have greatly valued our long-time partnership with Milwaukee County at the Dome’s Annex over the years. While that venue is no longer an option for us, we feel this led us down a path to a location that will better allow us to achieve our mission to increase access to healthy, local food and economic opportunity in Greater Milwaukee,” said Fondy executive director Jennifer Casey.

The market will run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Nov. 6 through April 9. No markets are scheduled to take place on Nov. 27, Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 because of holidays.

The first two markets will take place outdoors on the plaza at Deer District, while the remaining markets will occur indoors at GATHER, the event venue above Good City Brewing‘s taproom, 333 W. Juneau Ave.

“Fondy’s entire board and staff are thrilled about the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market’s new location. We believe moving the market to GATHER at Deer District will allow our vendors to reach more customers,” said Casey.

The team took over the operation of the event venue during the pandemic, rebranding it GATHER in April. The 6,000-square-foot space overlooks the plaza and arena.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A press release from the Milwaukee Bucks touts a variety of options to get to the market, including parking on the street or at two nearby garages (1215 N. 5th St. and 1030 N. 6th St.), ride sharing services or Milwaukee County Transit System routes 19 and 80 (as well as the unmentioned route 33 which operates directly adjacent to the arena).

“Customers will be encouraged to wear masks and follow safe shopping guidelines,” says the release. A final COVID-19 safety plan will be posted on the market website.

Casey did not respond to a request for comment on what led The Domes to no longer be a viable option. The market relocated to The Domes from Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The market previously sought to relocate in 2018 because the county intended to lease the 7,500-square-foot annex space out for weddings, which were expected to generate substantially more revenue. But the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors intervened to maintain the market at the facility.