COVID-19 Case Burden Remains High
Despite the disease trending down at nationally.
Nationally, new cases of COVID-19 are trending down, but in the Milwaukee area, that is not the case.
That’s what Darren Rausch, director of the Greenfield Health Department said Tuesday during a countywide media briefing.
The latest report shows that the county had 1,388 cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 22 – 28. This is a decrease from the week prior, but is still a high level of disease. The current case burden is similar to what the county saw in December and January when the COVID-19 vaccines were not widely available.
During that same week at the end of September, there were 444 cases among children. The week prior there were 523. The percentage of cases in children has grown significantly during this latest surge in disease, which began in July, and has been holding steady above 30%.
Hospitalizations and deaths have risen, according to the latest report, which showed 295 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county and 16 deaths.
Hospitalizations and deaths are considered lagging indicators of disease because of how long it takes the virus to cause severe illness. Increased hospitalizations and deaths have always followed surges in disease throughout the pandemic.
The positivity rate, which measures what percentage of tests come back positive for COVID-19, was 7.6% countywide last week.
Nearly 62% of county residents eligible for the vaccine were completely vaccinated by the end of September, according to a countywide vaccination report.
Racial and ethnic disparities have shown up in COVID-19 outcomes and vaccination in Milwaukee County.
Black county residents continue to be hospitalized at a rate that is disproportionately high, relative to their share of the population. Hispanics have had the highest rate of disease, and American Indian and Alaskan Natives have had the highest rate of death.
Asian residents have the highest rate of vaccination, followed by American Indian and Alaskan Native Residents, then white residents, then Hispanic residents then Black residents. Vaccination among black residents began to significantly increase in September.
Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Do Vaccinated and COVID-19 Survivors Have Same Immunity? - Erik Gunn - Oct 6th, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Case Burden Remains High - Graham Kilmer - Oct 6th, 2021
- DHS Announces New Electronic Communications to Notify COVID-19 Close Contacts - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Oct 4th, 2021
- Milwaukee Bucks to Require Fans Seated Within 15 Feet of Court to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test Upon Entry to Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - Oct 4th, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Oct 1st, 2021
- MATC, City of Milwaukee Health Dept. Hold Vaccine Clinic Oct. 6 at MATC Education Center at Walker’s Square - Milwaukee Area Technical College - Oct 1st, 2021
- City Hall: It’s Johnson Vs. Dimitrijevic On Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 30th, 2021
- Vaccination of North Side Youth Lags Behind County Average - Matt Martinez - Sep 30th, 2021
- The Battle For New City Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 29th, 2021
- UW-Stout reaches 70% threshold for student vaccinations - University of Wisconsin System - Sep 29th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
So Much For An Independent Redistricting ProcessOct 1st, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
Hispanic Districts Key to Board RedistrictingSep 30th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Map For Supervisor Districts SubmittedSep 29th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer