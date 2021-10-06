Milwaukee To Go “Claws Up” For The Brewers

City will light up blue and yellow to support baseball team during playoffs.

The Milwaukee Brewers don’t take the field until Friday, but Milwaukee is already going “Claws Up” for the team as the postseason begins.

A number of buildings and businesses now sport the slogan in banners and signs as part of a campaign from the team, Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 and the City of Milwaukee.

Created by catcher, “claws up” is a reference to the hand gesture the players make after getting a base hit.

“This has been a great sports year already and I want another champion for our city, and I know just the team is going to get it for us,” said Mayor Tom Barrett at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“I am a lifelong fan of baseball. I was an usher at the very first Milwaukee Brewers game ever,” said Barrett, surrounded by racing sausages, before citing a series of Brewers statistics, including that it was a team-record fourth consecutive trip to the post-season. “We are excited beyond belief here in the city of Milwaukee.”

“I can’t certainly say that I was an usher at the first game the Brewers played, but I am a proud Milwaukee girl that grew up here and grew up very near what was then County Stadium,” said Milwaukee Downtown president Beth Weirick.

She said she was excited to see the energy the team was bringing to the city. “The city of Milwaukee and our businesses are rolling out the red carpet for all Major League Baseball fans.” said Weirick. “Come here, enjoy the game, bring your game and, of course, remember, bring your wallet full of credit cards and cash.”

Brewers general managerpraised Barrett’s off-the-cuff Brewers knowledge.

“Getting back to an environment that is true post-season baseball with an electric environment at American Family Field, this is why we do it,” said Stearns of the change from a crowd-less 2020 season. “If you’re coming Friday, come early, get loud, make noise, get on your feet, our players feed on it.”

The team is encouraging fans, whether they’re going to the game or not, to wear their Brewers gear or blue on Friday for the first game of the series.

“We are going to try as hard as we can to have a memorable October,” said Stearns. “Can’t wait for everyone to join the ride with us.”

A total of 26 landmarks will be lit in blue and yellow to honor the team during the postseason, including Milwaukee City Hall, Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Public Market, Mitchell Park Domes, Pabst Theater, Pfister Hotel, Wisconsin Center and US Bank Center. A handful of the buildings will only be lit up on game days.

The Hop and Milwaukee County Transit System vehicles will flash Brewers messaging.

First pitch in game one of the best-of-five National League Division Series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 at 3:37 p.m. Game two is Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4:07 p.m. Games three and four are scheduled for Atlanta on Monay and Tuesday with game five, if necessary, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 in Milwaukee.

Longtime Brewers fans might find “claws up” somewhat familiar, it’s similar to the 2011 team’s “beast mode” celebration where players put their hands up above their heads.

The paint-the-city-blue campaign builds on successful campaigns by the Milwaukee Bucks to enliven the city during the team’s successive, deep playoff runs.

